What time does the Ryder Cup 2023 start? UK tee times, TV schedule, teams in full and how to watch live

Team Europe is desperate to regain the Ryder Cup trophy from the United States following a heavy defeat two years ago.

The next iteration of the iconic golf tournament tees off on Friday near Rome, which should suit the hosts – Europe have not lost in their own continent in three decades.

However, Team USA boast five of past six major winners – including LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka – in its 12-strong squad, so it promises to be a gripping affair.

What time does the Ryder Cup 2023 start?

The 2023 Ryder Cup begins bright and early on Friday 29 September with the first pairing in the foursomes teeing off at 6.35am BST.

For Europe, world No 3 Jon Rahm leads off partnered by Tyrrell Hatton. They will face world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

They are followed by world No 4 Viktor Hovland, who hit a hole in one at a par-4 in Thursday practice, alongside the Swede Ludvig Aberg. They face Max Homa and Open champion Brian Harman.

Third out for Europe are Shane Lowry and Austrian rookie Sepp Straka, who will play Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy will close out alongside Tommy Fleetwood, in what should be a thrilling battle with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is in the opening foursomes pairing (Photo: PA)

What is the full schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023?

Friday

6.35am – foursomes match 1

6.50am – foursomes match 2

7.05am – foursomes match 3

7.20am – foursomes match 4

11.25am – fourball match 1

11.40am – fourball match 2

11.55am – fourball match 3

12.10pm – fourball match 4

Saturday

7.35am – foursomes match 1

7.50am – foursomes match 2

8.05am – foursomes match 3

8.20am – foursomes match 4

12.25pm – fourball match 1

12.40pm – fourball match 2

12.55pm – fourball match 3

12.10pm – fourball match 4

Sunday

11.35am start for the singles – 12 players tee off every 12 minutes, finish time approximately 5pm.

How to watch the Ryder Cup in the UK

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf across the weekend from Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October.

It is an early start on Friday and Saturday, with coverage on Sky Sports starting at 6am, while Sunday’s singles action begins at 9am.

Sky subscribers are also able to live stream the 2023 Ryder Cup via the Sky Go app and Now TV.

Both Ryder Cup teams are packed with stars (Photo: Getty Images)

What are the Ryder Cup 2023 teams?

Team Europe

Captain: Luke Donald (England)

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

John Rahm (Spain)

Victor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) – captain’s pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) – captain’s pick

Justin Rose (England) – captain’s pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) – captain’s pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) – captain’s pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) – captain’s pick

Team USA

Captain: Zach Johnson

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clarke

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns – captain’s pick

Rickie Fowler – captain’s pick

Brooks Koepka – captain’s pick

Collin Morikawa – captain’s pick

Jordan Spieth – captain’s pick

Justin Thomas – captain’s pick

What is the format for the Ryder Cup 2023?

The Ryder Cup is divided into the following match play competitions:

Foursomes

In foursomes two players from each team play one ball, taking alternating shots. One point will be allocated to each team for a win, and a tie will result in each team earning a half point.

Fourball

In fourball two players from each team compete but each has their own ball. The best score for each side is taken as the score for each hole. Like with foursomes, a win is worth a point, and that point is halved in a tie.

Singles

All 12 players from both the US and European teams compete head-to-head in singles matches, with a point for a win. The match-ups are somewhat random, with each captain deciding the order the players will be sent out in ahead of time.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club provides a stunning setting (Photo: AP)

Where is the Ryder Cup being held?

This year’s tournament is at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in Italy.

It was designed by architect Jim Fazio and recently underwent an €11m (£9.5m) complete restyling in order to host the Ryder Cup.

Some of the highlights of the course are its expansive lakes and the ability to see St Peter’s Dome from many vantage points.

But most impressively, on the grounds of the course is an 11th-century castle. It’s wedged between the sixth and eighth holes and has a large Italian flag waving from its tower.