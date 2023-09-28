When is the Ryder Cup 2023? Start time, full schedule, teams, Rome weather forecast, venue, format and odds

T hree of the most anticipated days in the sporting calendar are almost upon us as the 2023 Ryder Cup takes centre stage this week.

Team Europe have not tasted defeat on home soil for 30 years and will be hoping to extend that run with victory in Italy, though a marked improvement is required from what they produced two years ago. At Whistling Straits in 2021, the American side romped to a record 19-9 win, one they hope will provide the springboard for a sustained spell of Ryder Cup dominance.

That result means the Europeans need 14½ points this week – a 14-14 draw would be enough for Zach Johnson and Team USA to retain the trophy.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland will need to have big weeks if the Europeans are to come out on top, while there is huge excitement surrounding rookie Ludvig Aberg, who plays in the Ryder Cup despite not yet making a single appearance in one of golf’s major championships.

The Americans have world number one Scottie Scheffler in their ranks and Brooks Koepka is the only player on the LIV tour involved, while Brian Harman and Wyndham Clarke forced their way into the team with major wins this year.

When is the Ryder Cup 2023?

The action gets underway early on Friday, September 29, 2023, with the opening tee shot set to be hit at 6:35am BST.

There will be two sessions on both Friday and Saturday, before the Ryder Cup comes to an end after 12 singles matches on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Team Europe have home advantage this week, with Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy hosting.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club / AFP via Getty Images

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023

TV channel: All three days will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage begins at 6am BST on Friday and Saturday morning, with a 9am start on Sunday ahead of the singles matches.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Full format and schedule for Ryder Cup 2023

As ever, there will be two four-match sessions of foursomes and two four-match sessions of fourball, before all 12 players are involved on Sunday for the singles.

Luke Donald, as the home captain, decides which format kicks the action off and he has opted for foursomes, where partners hit alternate shots using the same ball.

The focus will then shift to the fourball matches, where players hit their own ball and the lowest score for each team on each hole is used.

A point is on offer in each match, with half a point going to each team should a match remain all square after 18 holes.

Luke Donald wants a quick European start in the foursomes on Friday morning / Getty Images

Friday September 29

Morning session

6:35am Foursomes match 1

6:50am Foursomes match 2

7:05am Foursomes match 3

7:20am Foursomes match 4

Afternoon session

11:25am Fourball match 1

11:40am Fourball match 2

11:55am Fourball match 3

12:10pm Fourball match 4

Team Europe have not lost on ‘home’ soil for 30 years. / Getty Images

Saturday September 30

Morning session

6:35am Foursomes match 1

6:50am Foursomes match 2

7:05am Foursomes match 3

7:20am Foursomes match 4

Afternoon session

11:25am Fourball match 1

11:40am Fourball match 2

11:55am Fourball match 3

12:10pm Fourball match 4

Team USA are narrow favourites. / Getty Images

Sunday October 1

11:35am Singles match 1

11:47am Singles match 2

11:59am Singles match 3

12:11pm Singles match 4

12:23pm Singles match 5

12:35pm Singles match 6

12:47pm Singles match 7

12:59pm Singles match 8

1:11pm Singles match 9

1:23pm Singles match 10

1:35pm Singles match 11

1:47pm Singles match 12

Ryder Cup by numbers

Ryder Cup 2023 teams

*Captain’s pick

Team Europe: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka*, Tommy Fleetwood*, Justin Rose*, Shane Lowry*, Nicolai Hojgaard*, Ludvig Aberg*

Team USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka*, Justin Thomas*, Jordan Spieth*, Collin Morikawa*, Rickie Fowler*, Sam Burns*

Ludvig Aberg is an exciting captain’s pick for Team Europe / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Ryder Cup 2023 weather forecast

It is set to be a hot week in Rome, with rain not expected to be a factor at any point during the three days of action.

Temperatures are likely to get up close to 30C by the afternoon on each day, with low winds of about 6mph.

Ryder Cup 2023 latest odds

Team Europe to win: Evens

Team USA to win: 11/10

Draw: 11/1

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.