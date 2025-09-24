Ryder Cup 2025 LIVE: Opening ceremony updates ahead of Friday pairings being revealed
The last time Europe won on American soil was back in 2012, where Jose María Olazabal, this time one of the vice-captains, led them to victory in Illinois. This opening ceremony was supposed to be happening tomorrow, but has been brought forward to today due to concerns over the weather. Storms are forecast to hit Bethpage tomorrow, and now, both teams, led by Donald and Keegan Bradley, will be introduced this evening.
Source link