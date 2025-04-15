Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe latest qualification standings after Rory McIlroy beats Justin Rose at Masters
With the first golf major of the season wrapped up, this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage is increasingly coming into focus.
Luke Donald’s European dozen will head to New York in September looking for a first win on American soil since 2012 and only a third away victory this century, having been so dominant in Rome in 2023.
Having already claimed victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players this year, it is no surprise that McIlroy is in a league of his own at the top of qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team.
Tyrrell Hatton sits second, despite no points being available in LIV Golf events. The Englishman began the year with an impressive year in Dubai, having also ended last season strongly.
Justin Rose’s second at the Masters has helped him into an automatic qualification spot, just behind Rasmus Hojgaard, while Ludvig Aberg is sixth after victory at the Genesis Open in February.
Tommy Fleetwood is outside the top six as it stands, and the likes of Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre have ground to make up to guarantee their place on Team Europe.
Jon Rahm is 26th in the standings, though will be confident of securing a captain’s pick if required.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a dream start to 2025
Getty Images
How does qualifying for the Ryder Cup work?
There has been a significant change to the qualifying process for this year’s Ryder Cup.
This time there are not separate European and world points lists, but instead one set of rankings that awards points based on performances in the majors as well as PGA and DP World Tour events.
The top six in those standings on Sunday August 24, 2025 will automatically earn a place on the European team in New York.
Captain Luke Donald will then have six picks to make up his team of 12.
(Players in bold currently qualifying)
|
Position
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2863.75
|
2
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
990.55
|
3
|
Rasmus Hojgaard
|
869.53
|
4
|
Justin Rose
|
852.64
|
5
|
Shane Lowry
|
809.93
|
6
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
800.13
|
7
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
597.00
|
8
|
Thomas Detry
|
595.97
|
9
|
Matt Wallace
|
556.37
|
10
|
Niklas Norgaard
|
554.03
|
11
|
Laurie Canter
|
520.62
|
12
|
Paul Waring
|
465.13
Source link