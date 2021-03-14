SA Hip Hop Reacts To The Death Of King Goodwill Zwelithini. SA Hip Hop has come together to bid farewell to plenty of high profile figures after their devastating passings. Rappers take to their social media pages to express their hurt for the particular public figure and share their condolences.

It was announced on the 12th of March 2021 that King Goodwill Zwelithini had passed away in hospital. SA Hip Hop bid farewell to the influential King on their twitter pages.

Stogie T expressed his condolences sharing a powerful image of the King. His tweet read, “Wena weNdlovu! Rest In Peace King Goodwill Zwelithini. #ThereCanOnlyBeOneKing“.

Award winning rapper AKA expressed his condolences to the entire Zulu nation and named King Zwelithini’s passing one of the most high profile passings since the passing of Nelson Mandela.

He wrote, “Condolences to the entire Zulu nation, definitely the most high profile passing since Mandela.”

In Rashid Kay’s tribute to the King, he wrote that artist Rasta should not even think of doing a painting of him.

“Rasta please don’t even think about it. You might get hurt for this one. RIP KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI“

Zakwe wrote a beautiful message praising the King and sending his condolences. “Ikhotheme Inkosi, Isilo Sama Bandla Onke, uBhejane Ephum’Esqiwini, Ungangezwe Lakhe, Isilo uGoodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu.”

Ikhotheme Inkosi, Isilo Sama Bandla Onke, uBhejane Ephum’Esqiwini, Ungangezwe Lakhe, Isilo uGoodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu. 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/dQPAh1ZvO7 — MAGOLIDE 📀 (@ZakweSA) March 12, 2021

Nasty C’s official DJ Audio Marc wrote a powerful message saying Long Live to the King! “Long Live King Zwelithini Zuluman With Power“.

CashTime’s Ma-E wrote, “RIP KING ZWELITHIN”

Multi-talented rapper Sjava shared a photo of the King with a heartbreak emoji.

Rapper and television presenter, Zulu Mkhathini expressed his condolences on his Instagram page writing “Mageba, Black Zulu ondlela zimhlope… Ndabezitha BAYEDE“.

Rest in Peace To King Goodwill Zwelithini and Condolences To His Family.