SA Hip Hop Reacts To The University Registration Protests. Members of the SA Hip Hop community are fairly active when it comes to fighting against a greater cause. Recently, South Africa has been through a lot and needs people to stand up against the fight.

SA Hip Hop recently reacted to the recent protests that took place in March 2021 at the Wits University in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Students at the university are protesting for the opportunity to register even though some have outstanding fees from previous years.

The likes of AKA, Moozlie, Nadia Nakai and Kwesta are just a few of the rappers that stood up against the University Registration Protests on Twitter.

AKA reacted saying that the day is certainly not a day for any type of celebration. He tweeted, “Just logged onto Twitter and saw what’s happening at Wits. This is crazy. Definitely not a day of vibes or celebration. F*ck man.“

Moozlie wrote, “One thing about the government & the police, the don’t give a f*ck. At all. Like not even a little bit“.

Multi-talened rapper Nadia Nakai tweeted, “WTF is going on!!!!! #witsprotest I can’t believe what I’m actually seeing!“.

Kwesta stood up in shock saying that now the government will get a minister to mention something to distract people.

He tweeted, “Really it’s stand up and get murdered! That’s it. Now they’ll get a minister to say some sh*t to distract us from the fact that they are out to silence us forever and the police are happy to oblige because what’s an oath to the people when I have a gun. Siyaqedwa“.

Nota Baloyi also commented on the Wits Protests criticizing the new generation of rappers for now standing up publically against the protests. He highlighted that the older generation of rappers were marching with the students stopping the police from shooting the students.