Sage the Gemini and Chris Brown Team Up on ‘Baby’

Sage the Gemini and Chris Brown are back with another one.

After teasing the track on social media, Sage unleashes his new single “Baby” with an assist from Breezy. On the melodic bop, produced by The Superiors, the fellas make no apologies for their player ways.

“I’m just walkin’ with my baby / Stylin’ while my side bitch lookin’ at me crazy,” sings Chris.

The two are no strangers to collaborations. They previously teamed up on songs including “Buss It” and “Outy When I Drive / Blamed,” plus Tank’s 2016 single “#BDAY.”

This is the latest collaboration from Chris this year. Last month, he and Young Thug dropped the remix to “Go Crazy” with Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto. He also linked up with Tory Lanez (“F.E.E.L.S.”), Sevyn Streeter (“Guilty”), and G-Eazy (“Provide”).