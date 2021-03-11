Saka makes it a hat-trick of POM Awards!

Bukayo Saka has completed a hat-trick of Player of the Month awards!

After claiming the prize in December and January, brilliant teenager continued his fabulous form into February.

Saka won a penalty in Arsenal 4-2 win against Leeds United, closing down goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the area to win the ball before being taken down, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dispatching from the spot.

He then scored his sixth goal of the season in the first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 clash against Benfica in Rome, equalising from close range.

Saka was central to Arsenal’s second-leg victory against the Portuguese side in Athens, firstly claiming an assist for Aubameyang’s first goal with a superb reverse pass and then setting up the all-important winner with a pinpoint cross for the striker to score.

He claimed 48 per cent of the votes cast, with Granit Xhaka in second and Aubameyang in third.

Comments

comments



Source

Related Articles

The Start Of Super Rugby AU 2021

Arsenal vs Manchester United Match Statistics

Arsenal vs Manchester United Match Statistics

Five talking points after Liverpool’s crucial win against RB Leipzig

Nakamba starting against Arsenal - Soccer24

Nakamba starting against Arsenal – Soccer24

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo