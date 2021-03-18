Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G & A72 Specs & Prices In Malaysia

Samsung has launched its latest lineup of budget-friendly smartphones under the Galaxy A Series, namely the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72.

In this piece, the A32 aside, we’ll be breaking down what the others have to offer for those looking for an upgrade paired with more affordable price tags.

Camera

A52, A52 5G & A72

32MP selfie camera,

Quad-camera setup with a 12MP wide, 64MP main, 5MP macro, 5MP Depth for the A52 variants, and 8MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom for the A72,

4K video footage,

Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS),

Scene optimiser to auto-enhance brightness and sharpness for 30 different scenarios,

Multiframe processing for night mode,

Pro video mode,

Inbuilt AR lenses for photos and videos.

Its main cameras come with Optical Image Stabilisation / Image Credit: Samsung

The cameras come with a 4K Video Snap which basically lets you capture still 8MP photos from your video’s playback. It’s a useful feature for content creators in the event they forget to take a dedicated thumbnail photo.

Not only that, but Samsung’s partnership with Snapchat also allows you to play with inbuilt AR filters you’d regularly see on the app. This lets you take high-resolution photos from your phone’s camera without having to use the app to get those dog-eared filters.

Battery

A52 & A52 5G: 4,500mAh, 25W Fast Charging.

A72: 5,000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging.

All the variants boast a 2-day battery life via Adaptive Power Saving, new to the A series. It analyses your usage patterns and automatically enters power-saving mode. Power saving mode essentially optimises CPU by disabling background apps to conserve battery.

It shows you your battery’s performance and usage patterns / Image Credit: Samsung

Display

A52: 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 407ppi, 90Hz refresh rate.

A52 5G: 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 407ppi, 120Hz refresh rate.

A72: 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 394ppi, 90Hz refresh rate.

All variants will also have brighter screens at 800 nits so you can see what’s on your screen even when it’s sunny outside. To address eye fatigue from constant phone usage, all variants have a 12.5% reduction in blue light.

It also comes with the new Eye Comfort Shield introduced during the S Series launch earlier this year, which is a filter that adjusts the display’s colour temperature according to your usage patterns.

Storage

A52 & A72: 128/265GB internal storage and up to 1TB of microSD card support.

The phone’s storage also comes in built-in security by Samsung Knox with data isolation and encryption to safeguard your personal information.

Body

The 4 colours available / Image Credit: Samsung

A52 & A52 5G: 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm, 189g.

A72: 77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm, 203g.

There are 4 colours available Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Blue with a matte haze finish. They have a water resistance rating of 1P67 and can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 metre of water.

The camera housing for all variants also looks markedly different now, with a minimal bump and unified colour that matches the body.

Media & Connectivity

A52, A52 5G & A72

SmartThings,

QuickShare,

PrivateShare,

Music Share,

Buds Together,

Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Music Share and Buds Together work in tandem, allowing you to connect 2 pairs of Galaxy Buds to a phone so you can listen to music and watch movies with a friend.

You can share your music via Bluetoth to another phone / Image Credit: Samsung

QuickShare is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Airdrop, where you can share large files instantly to other Galaxy devices. PrivateShare comes secondary, where you have the ability to revoke any files you’ve shared previously.

-//-

5G will be implemented for the A52 5G, A42 5G, and A32 5G variants for quicker speeds, power, and performance in gaming and sharing content.

Lastly, a redesigned user interface, One UI 3 comes inside the A Series which will have a cleaner look to reduce distractions.

There are no official launch dates nor prices for these phones in Malaysia as of now, but we’ll update this piece with the information once it’s out.

For a rough estimation via conversion of their pricing in Euros, here’s the range we may be looking at:

A52: Around RM1,714,

A52 5G: Around RM2,107,

A72: Around RM2,205.

You can learn more about the new A Series here.

You can read our previous articles on Samsung here.

Featured Image Credit: Samsung