Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra Specs & Prices In Malaysia

This year’s lineup of Samsung’s newest phones come under the Galaxy S21 Series, with the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, respectively.

In this article, we’ll be going through what each one offers across the board for variants to be released in Malaysia, and highlighting some new features that stood out.

Camera

S21 & S21+:

10MP selfie camera,

Triple-lens with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto cameras,

30x zoom,

8K video footage,

60fps Super Steady video.

S21 Ultra:

40MP selfie camera,

Quad-camera setup with 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and two 10MP telephoto cameras one with 3x zoom and the other with 10x zoom,

100x Space Zoom,

8K video footage with the main sensor, all cameras can shoot 4K and 60fps.

The S21 Ultra’s quad-camera setup

From the above, their differences are pretty self-explanatory, so we’ll highlight some other features instead. Samsung has rolled out something called the Director’s view which seems tailored to the rise of TikTokers and vloggers over the pandemic.

It lets you basically film both using the front and rear cameras, so if you were vlogging, you could film an object and your reactions in real-time, at the same time. On-screen, you can also switch between rear cameras to get your desired angle throughout your filming.

The Director’s View

One major change to its camera design includes a much thinner camera bump now, with a ridge that flows seamlessly into the phone’s side. Overall, it’s much easier on the eyes and would be less irritating for those who opt to go coverless.

Battery

S21: 4,000mAh.

S21+: 4,800mAh.

S21 Ultra: 5,000mAh.

All the variants support 25W fast wired charging, and 15W fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. From experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 already took 2 hours to charge its drained 4,500mAh battery back up, so expect the S21+ and S21 Ultra to potentially take even longer.

Processor

For international releases, all 3 variants will have an Exynos 2100 processor for more efficiency, compared to the S20 series’ Exynos 990 processor.

Display

S21: 6.2” Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz),

S21+: 6.7” Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz),

S21 Ultra: 6.8” Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10-120Hz).

The S21 Ultra’s display will no longer make users choose between opting for a high resolution or a high refresh rate. The adaptive refresh rates across all phones also mean that the screen will adapt to what’s being displayed on-screen.

For example, if you were simply reading an online article, the refresh rate would automatically drop, and the moment you open up a game, it’ll pick back up. In the long run, we can see this saving your battery usage and battery life.

Across the S21 variants, Samsung has introduced a newer iteration of a blue light filter called the Eye Comfort Shield which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, the content you’re viewing, and your bedtime.

For the first time, the S series will have an S Pen, but for the S Ultra only. It doesn’t come with the phone, and currently you’ll only be able to buy it with a cover for the S Ultra.

Storage

S21 & S21+: 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

S21 Ultra: 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, or 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Body

(From left) The S21 Ultra in Phantom Black, S21 in Phantom White, and S21+ in Phantom Violet

S21: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminium frame. Comes in 4 colours: Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink.

S21+: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminium frame. Comes in 3 colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet.

S21 Ultra: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminium frame. Comes in 2 colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver.

All the variants have a water resistance rating of IP68, which allows the phone to withstand submersion in waters 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Pricing

S21: RM3,699.

S21+: RM4,299.

S21 Ultra: RM5,299 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage), RM5,899 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage).

Samsung has opened pre-orders for the phones here, and those buying the S21 and S21+ will get a free Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Smart Tag. Those buying the S21 Ultra will get a free Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag.

The Galaxy Smart Tag

The Smart Tag is a smart object tracker that you can keep in your wallet, attach to your car keys or even your pet. This can be paired with Samsung’s SmartThings app that will have a proximity indicator leading you to the object.

-//-

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s newest wireless earbuds, priced at RM799. These come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. While its casing is similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro’s, the earbuds themselves seem to be a new take on the Buds+ design.

Samsung stated that the ANC has been improved for the Pro, blocking up to 99% of external noise. Its Ambient Sound mode also now boasts Voice Detect, an adaptive feature.

For example, if you had them in and someone who walked by began talking to you, the earbuds would automatically lower the volume of your audio playback so you can converse. According to Samsung, this is done through recognition of the wearer’s voice, which will ensure the feature isn’t randomly triggered.

Overall, one has to say that Samsung impressed with its addition of new features to amp up the overall Android experience.