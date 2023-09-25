Jadon Sancho: Manchester United ‘banned from eating with first-team squad’ as exile worsens

J adon Sancho’s future at Manchester United looks bleaker than ever following reports the forward has now been banned from all first-team facilities at the club – even the team dining areas.

Sancho has been exiled from the first-team squad after accusing manager Erik ten Hag of lying about the reasons for being omitted from the matchday squad to face Arsenal earlier in September.

Ten Hag said Sancho had not performed well in training, but Sancho hit back on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that was untrue and that he was being used as a “scapegoat”.

Sancho has since deleted the post but is no closer to a return to the squad. The Daily Mirror now report that Sancho, who is training with the academy, has been barred from using all first-team facilities at the club’s Carrington training ground.

That includes eating with the senior squad, meaning Sancho now dines with the academy players.

Ten Hag last week was forced to respond to reports that his treatment of Sancho, among other issues at the club, has caused dressing room unrest. He did not deny the reports, telling journalists: “I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it.

“At United, you have to win every game so it doesn’t change anything. As always, it’s about how we play against Burnley, there’s no easy game, definitely not against Burnley.”

“We know how intense they play football, we know their approach, I like the approach from them, the adventure, high intensity and dynamic in their game, so we have to play our best.”