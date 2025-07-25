Sandton City Launch ‘Words That Heal’ with Riky Rick Foundation – Sandton City, Africa’s most iconic retail destination, has launched a mental health initiative. Titled “Words That Heal,” the collaboration is joined by the Riky Rick Foundation for the promotion of “artivism.” The campaign aims to open up conversations around mental health and encourage South Africans to share messages of hope and healing.

The Riky Rick Foundation was established to honour the life of the late rapper and to promote “artivism,” the intersection of artistic expression and activism. Through its work, the Foundation advocates for mental wellness, creativity and social awareness, particularly among South Africa’s youth.

A Platform for Healing Through Words

Mental health continues to affect many South Africans, especially young people, with over 60% of the youth in South Africa reporting challenges in this area. Through “Words That Heal”, Sandton City aims to create a space where individuals can offer support to others by sharing personal messages of encouragement to anyone struggling mentally.

To participate, members of the public can submit a voice note via WhatsApp 063 980 5816 to help uplift someone who needs it. Messages received before 8 August 2025 will be considered for inclusion in a curated song of hope. This will be released on streaming platforms later this year, in an effort to raise funds to provide free therapy for the youth, driven through the Riky Rick Foundation.

Phase Two to Launch During Mental Health Month

Next, during September and October, the second phase of the initiative will take the project into a more immersive space. Shoppers at Sandton City will be encouraged to listen to the song that was created. Also, to listen to Riky Rick’s final album as a tribute to his life and legacy.

Here, a pop-up retail space will open in the centre. It will feature limited-edition merchandise with the option to personalise items on site. This, in collaboration with artist Samurai Farai. All proceeds from merchandise sales and supporting pledges from corporate partners will go to the Riky Rick Foundation to continue their work in creating safe spaces for youth and promoting creative expression as a tool for healing. The date for this activation will be announced in due course.

Inspiring Words for a New Generation

As Riky Rick once said, “Please believe in young people. Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves.” This campaign builds on that belief. Using words and creativity to change lives. To raise awareness about mental health in an accessible, impactful way.

Send your ‘Words that heal”

To join the healing movement, visit sandtoncity.com for more information. Send your voice note message of hope to 063 980 5816. Terms and conditions apply.

