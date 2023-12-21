Santa’s Cake Shop Comes to Cape Town – The festive season is almost upon us and it’s time to get creative! This year, Cavendish Square will be hosting Santa’s Cake Shop, for young and old to prepare the most delectable festive treats to gift, share or simply enjoy!

Santa’s Cake Shop

From 15 to 23 December, Santa’s Cake Shop is where you can come decorate your very own cake with icing, sweets, treats and more. Taking place in the Clicks Court, there will be, 3 workshops daily at 11h00, 13h00 and 15h00.

The entry fee of R70 per child includes the Cake Shop Kit that comes complete with 2 x 8cm sponge cakes, baked with love and a sprinkle of magic, as well as the materials to decorate it. Give your festive cake sparkle with a variety of festive topping and sweets galore. Here, you can let your imagination run wild! Completed cakes are packaged in a beautiful box with compliments from Santa himself. Book here now to secure your spot HERE

Santa is on his merry way and making a stop at Cavendish Square to capture the holiday magic. Santa is stationed opposite the Food Court from 15 to 24 December from 10h00 to 18h00 daily. Young and old, naughty and nice, join in creating lasting memories with your loved ones. You are also able to take photos with the bearded man, with various packages available.

It is the season for giving and gifts needing wrapping for the big day are covered at Cavendish. Wrapping stations in aid of the Amy Foundation will be available on the first floor opposite Sunglass Hut and on the ground floor next to Nespresso. A small donation towards this non-profit organisation, will get your gifts superbly wrapped. Nobody will be taking a peak while they are under the tree.

For more information regarding Cavendish Square, its tenants, festive season programme or trading hours, kindly visit the mall’s website:

