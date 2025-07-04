Sany Silicon Energy commences construction of Zimbabwe’s first PV power plant project

STAFF WRITER

Chinese firm, Sany Silicon Energy, has officially commenced construction of its first photovoltaic (PV) power plant project in Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to support Africa’s energy transition.

The 10-megawatt (MW) solar project, developed for Runtu Mining, broke ground on June 26th. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Guo Ruiguang, Chairman of Sany Africa Division, highlighting the project’s strategic importance to both Zimbabwe and Sany’s African expansion.

This development not only represents Sany Silicon Energy’s first PV power generation project in Zimbabwe but also introduces its innovative “EP+F” business model to Africa for the first time. The “EP+F” model — combining Engineering, Procurement, and Financing — offers a one-stop solution that significantly reduces the financial burden on project owners, setting a new benchmark for overseas renewable energy cooperation.

The project incorporates Sany Silicon Energy’s latest 710-watt high-efficiency PV modules, independently developed and manufactured by the company. These advanced modules, coupled with state-of-the-art inverters and high-strength mounting brackets, ensure efficient power generation and strong adaptability to Zimbabwe’s complex environmental conditions.

With a total installed capacity of 10MW, the project is set for rapid completion within just three months. It is scheduled to be connected to the national grid by the end of 2025 and is expected to generate approximately 18 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. The project is poised to help ease Zimbabwe’s chronic power shortages, secure electricity supply for both industrial and residential use, and support the country’s transition to a low-carbon energy future.

The chairman of Runtu Mining expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting the potential for expanded partnerships with Sany in areas such as microgrid development, electrification of heavy-duty vehicles, and charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

The project is also a key component of Sany Silicon Energy’s global “dual carbon” strategy, which focuses on achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality while deepening international cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

Sany Silicon Energy reaffirmed its commitment to promoting clean energy adoption in Zimbabwe and across the African continent. “We are eager to work closely with all partners in the development of new energy projects in Zimbabwe, fostering long-term cooperation to support sustainable development,” the company stated.

This initiative is expected to play a critical role in diversifying Zimbabwe’s energy mix, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and addressing the country’s persistent electricity supply challenges, which have stifled industrial productivity and economic growth for years.

Looking ahead, Sany Silicon Energy plans to leverage its technological expertise and innovative financing models to scale up similar projects across Africa, helping to accelerate the continent’s transition to a greener, more resilient energy future.

