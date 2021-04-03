Sarah Langa is heartbroken and miserable!

Sarah Langa has been feeling miserable and unhappy lately following the news she got.

Taking to Twitter, the star stated that her University crush has finally proposed to his girlfriend.

Sarah stated how happy she is for the lady as her crush is such a good guy and the perfect man for her.

The blogger went on to say she is miserable as she is currently divorced and single and she has no hope for the guy again.

Recall, last year, it was reported that her now soon-to-be ex-husband, Jehan Mackay filed for divorce, purportedly over social media obsession.

Many of her fans flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and hopes she finds someone to love her one day.

Sarah tweeted: “Omg! My university crush just proposed to his girlfriend today. Meanwhile I’m divorced and single AF! Im so happy for sis cos she secured a really good guy and she’s gorgeous but wow I’m also miserable.”

See tweet below: