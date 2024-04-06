18
5
43
23
31
8
14
29
1
46
3
40
38
24
30
48
15
44
33
10
13
25
35
22
9
20
11
26
49
2
32
16
37
39
34
4

Sarina Wiegman defends decision to bring goalscorer Alessia Russo off as England draw opening Euros qualifier

126 Less than a minute


The Lionesses made a frustrating start to their bid to reach next summer’s European Championship


Source link

126 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Japan vs Vietnam: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup 2023 group game

How to watch Japan vs Vietnam: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup 2023 group game

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Kieran Tierney told bench role awaits at Newcastle if Arsenal sanction transfer exit

Kieran Tierney told bench role awaits at Newcastle if Arsenal sanction transfer exit

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo