Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast

2025-04-19Last Updated: 2025-04-19
This has mostly been a weekend to remember for Red Bull discounting Lewis Hamilton’s win for Mercedes in the inaugural running back in 2021, with reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen emerging victorious in both 2022 and 2024, either side of a triumph for former team-mate Sergio Perez.

Norris’ lead over his team-mate atop of the Drivers’ Standings has been trimmed to just three points after he could only finish third in Sakhir last weekend, with Verstappen five further back in third.

McLaren – 58 points ahead of nearest challengers Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with Red Bull a distant third – are the heavy favourites for success again this weekend after leading a one-two in the second practice session, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly having earlier been the surprise pace-setter in FP1.

Verstappen was third for Red Bull in FP2 after more struggles, while new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda – who has replaced Liam Lawson, jettisoned after only two races – crashed to lead to red flags and an early end to proceedings on Friday.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday April 20, 2025 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start time and schedule

The first two practice sessions in Jeddah took place on Friday, with FP3 to follow at 2:30pm BST (4:30pm local time) on Saturday afternoon.

Qualifying is at 6pm BST on Saturday evening, while the race itself takes place at the same time on Sunday night.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 grid positions

Final grid positions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be determined during qualifying on Saturday night. Check back in then to see the lineup in full.

How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

TV channel: In the UK, you can follow live coverage of the entire race weekend in full via Sky Sports F1.


