Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast
Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri to pole by 0.01 seconds, with George Russell third and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.
Norris lost control on the exit of turn four and his car slid on to the kerb at turn five and flicked into the wall on the exit.
He says he now has a “big job” on his hands to try to recover from his crash in qualifying, and admits to “get close” to Verstappen, Piastri and Russell is “not very realistic”.
When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday April 20, 2025 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start time and schedule
The first two practice sessions in Jeddah took place on Friday, with FP3 to follow at 2:30pm BST (4:30pm local time) on Saturday afternoon.
Qualifying is at 6pm BST on Saturday evening, while the race itself takes place at the same time on Sunday night.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 grid positions
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 minute, 27.294 seconds.
2. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:27.304.
3. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:27.407.
4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:27.670.
5. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Italy, Mercedes, 1:27.866.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Williams, 1:28.164.
7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Ferrari, 1:28.201.
8. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Red Bull Racing, 1:28.204.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:28.367.
10. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Ferrari, 1:28.102.
11. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 1:28.109.
12. Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Racing Bulls, 1:28.191.
13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:28.303.
14. Isack Hadjar, France, Racing Bulls, 1:28.418.
15. Oliver Bearman, England, Haas, 1:28.648.
16. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:28.645.
17. Jack Doohan, Australia, Alpine, 1:28.739.
18. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, KICK Sauber, 1:28.782.
19. Esteban Ocon, France, Haas, 1:29.092.
20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Brazil, KICK Sauber, 1:29.462.
How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025
TV channel: In the UK, you can follow live coverage of the entire race weekend in full via Sky Sports F1.
Coverage of FP3 and the race itself are also on Sky Sports Main Event, where they will join proceedings at 6:30pm on Sunday evening.
Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch every session from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend live online via the Sky Go app.
Free highlights: Channel 4 will be showing free-to-air highlights of the race on Sunday night from 10:30pm BST.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 weather forecast
Temperatures are expected to hit a very hot 37° Celsius over the weekend in Jeddah, with the heat and sun accompanied by a gentle breeze. There will be no chance of rain at any stage.
Source link