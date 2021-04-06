The post Saudi Has Some Last Words For Ambitiouz Entertainment’s CEO Kgosi Mahumapelo appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Saudi Has Some Last Words For Ambitiouz Entertainment’s CEOKgosi Mahumapelo. Saudi was among the group of artists who left Ambitiouz Enterainment but the rapper left much later than most artists. Even though he has no more ties to the label, he has a few words for the label’s CEO.

The Dark Dindy rapper recently took to twitter to share some thoughts he had for Ambitiouz Entertainment’s CEO Kgosi Mahumapelo and for the label itself. He used the opportunity to share his thankfulness and gratefulness to the company.

Saudi’s tweet read, “Finally at a point personally where I can honestly say thank u 2 Kgosi Mahumapelo & Ambitiouz Entertainment 4 changing my life & giving me some of the most memorable moments in it so far. U tried ur best King Hustle. Nothing but Love & Respect for you. Wishing u Blessings & Succuss.“

Saudi has had a back and forth with the record label and officially departed from the label on the 23rd of January 2021. In June 2020 the rapper celebrated being the most streamed SA rapper on Spotify. The rapper’s listenership accumulated one million listeners overall. He beat out the likes of Nasty C, Sjava, and Busiswa. He has also named himself the most underrated rapper in South Africa.

The rapper last dropped in 2020 when he dropped his The Drip’s Leak mixtape that was amazingly received by fans. He last dropped a full length project in 2017, when he dropped his debut album D.R.U.G.S Inc. Since then he has featured on some outstanding tracks including Sjava’s Abangani that also featured Emtee and DJ Mkiri Way’s single Bhathu with Emtee again.

The rapper is set to release a mixtape in 2021 titled Msotra Don’t Die. He has not dropped the official release date for the mixtape but fans can expect it to drop anytime in 2021.

