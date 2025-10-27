Savanna Took ‘We Outside’ to the Skies Literally – There are campaigns, and then there are moments that capture the whole of South Ahh’s mood. Our ‘We Outside’ campaign has been that vibe all season long, a rallying cry for Mzansi’s spontaneous spirit, that impulse to grab a cooler box, pack a few crisp and dry Savanna 500ml cans, and just go. So, when we decided to show what ‘We Outside’ really means. We didn’t throw a launch party. We called a comedian. And we ordered a drone.

Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml cans & Checkers Sixty60 – Drone delivery

Together with our friends at Checkers Sixty60 and top comedian Mpho Popps, we sent 6-packs of Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml cans soaring by drone to Camp Savivi. A playful, witty stunt that literally took South Ahh’s favourite crisp cider to new heights. Popps wasn’t flying solo though. Our Savanna OutCiders were right there with him, the tribe that keeps the dry humour alive wherever they land.

Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77), Shawnee Reid (@shawnee_reid), and Farieda Metsileng (@pharoahfi) brought that signature South Ahh sparkle, laughter, energy, and crisp vibes.

“At Savanna, we don’t just talk about being spontaneous, we live it. South Ahh’s sense of humour, our energy, our need to just be outside, that’s what We Outside is all about. Partnering with Checkers Sixty60 let us take that spirit to new heights literally, with a bit of fun, a lot of laughter, and of course, a crisp, dry Savanna 500ml Can in hand.” ~ Mathew Walton, Marketing Manager at Savanna

Savanna ‘We Outside’ – Drone stunt

The drone stunt took place at Camp Savivi, our first-of-its-kind premium glamping experience where luxury meets laughter. Picture tents under the stars, comedy, live music, and of course crisp, dry Savivi.

‘We Outside’ is our way of celebrating South Ahh’s spontaneous, social spirit, a crisp invitation to step out, connect, and enjoy life’s unscripted moments with a touch of dry humour. It’s a movement that unites South Africans through laughter, authenticity, and those no-reason-needed moments that make our culture so distinctly Mzansi.

And for the ones who are always outside, that spirit lives in every Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml can. A premium, portable serve that lets you take our iconic crisp, dry taste anywhere the vibe calls. Crafted from juicy apples, expertly fermented until dry, and cold-filtered for that unmistakably crisp finish, each sip is balanced with our signature toasted oak essence. Best served ice-cold with a lemon wedge, it’s the same dry, witty classic you know, just made easier to take wherever “outside” happens to be.

So, whether you’re chilling on the stoep, pulling up to a pop-up, our Savanna 500ml can is made for the spontaneous (and always safe) missions that make Mzansi’s outdoor culture what it is. Crisp, Dry, Perfect.

Now, we’re calling all certified OutCiders to join our #SavannaWeOutside movement.

Post your boldest We Outside moment with your Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500 ml can and you could win your share of R100 000 in prizes, or even the golden ticket to Camp Savivi itself.

Don’t forget to tag @SavannaCider on IG and Tik Tok.

Because when we say We Outside, we mean it.

Savanna Premium Cider, It’s dry, but you can drink it