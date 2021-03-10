Saweetie Shuts Down Cardi B Beef Rumors

Saweetie is putting the Cardi B beef rumors to bed.

The “Best Friend” rapper was asked about a rumored rivalry with Cardi during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” this week. But Saweetie insists that there’s no bad blood between the two and that the perceived feud is fabricated by the media.

“I think the media just likes to take things out of context,” said Saweetie. “I’m loving how women artists are starting to realize that sometimes it’s the media that creates something that’s not there. And I think it just shows maturity and it shows growth amongst me and my peers to not be affected by what the media says.”

She even revealed that they’ve been speaking about a potential collaboration. “Our teams have definitely been talking. I think we’re kinda just waiting for that right record,” added Saweetie.

The beef rumors ignited after fans noticed that Saweetie was not in attendance at last month’s Super Bowl, while Quavo, Offset, and Cardi were in the luxury suite of Robert Kraft and Michael Rubin. Cardi’s single “Up” also features the ad lib, “I know that’s right,” which some fans have claimed as Saweetie’s catchphrase.

But Cardi’s sister Hennessy said there’s no truth to the rumors and that their managers “spoke about a project,” adding, “Stop trying to create narratives!”

Saweetie is readying her upcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which recently spawned the Doja Cat-assisted single “Best Friend.”