Sbebeshxt and Naqua SA Partner With Virgin Music – South African breakout artist Shebeshxt has officially signed a global distribution deal with Virgin Music Group South Africa, and he’s bringing rising talent Naqua SA along with him. Together, the two artists are ready to take their movement from the streets of Limpopo to the global stage.

Known for his unapologetic energy, viral hits, and street credibility, Shebeshxt has become a cultural force, leading the charge in the Lekompo music wave. His decision to partner with Virgin Music Group signals a bold new chapter where creative freedom meets global infrastructure. Under the new deal, Shebeshxt and Naqua SA maintain full ownership of their music, while gaining the support, resources, and reach of a world-class distribution partner.

“We’re proud to stand behind Shebeshxt and Naqua SA and support the vision of Topless Fam,” says Nicole Thomas, Managing Director of Virgin Music Group South Africa. “They represent the voice of a new generation, and we’re excited to help take that voice across borders.”

The deal highlights Virgin Music Group’s commitment to championing independent artists on their own terms. Already home to independent voices, including those shaping the unique sound of Lekompo Music, Virgin is now backing one of Limpopo’s most influential figures and his label, with a partnership built for long-term growth.

“Now that we have the right team behind us, we’re ready to take things to the next level,” says Shebeshxt and Naqua SA. “New music is on the way; this is just the beginning.”

If you enjoyed reading Sbebeshxt and Naqua SA Partner With Virgin Music , check out more local music news here