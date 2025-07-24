Scorpion Kings Live with Friends Aid Community Centre – Kabza De Small, together with the Scorpion Kings Live With Friends production team, Mlindo The Vocalist, Tracy, Young Stunna and Sony Music Africa, honoured Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy. The legacy of humanity, compassion, and service by spending the day at Thuthuzela Aid Community Centre, an orphanage in Alexandra.

The Scorpion Kings Live with Friends team took time off from planning the upcoming historic Amapiano show. One that will see 50 000 fans witness Kings Rise. Together, they dedicated 67 minutes and more to uplift the home through a range of impactful activities. These included refurbishing the orphanage; painting common areas; preparing and serving meals, and entertaining the children of Thuthuzela.

In addition to hands-on service, the initiative also saw a handover of much-needed donations to the centre. These included diapers for babies; nursery mats, stationery supplies, non-perishable food items and toiletries such as washing powder, baby powder, toilet paper, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

This Mandela Day effort reflects the spirit of Madiba and aligns with the global call to take action and inspire change.

“As artists, we recognise the importance of giving back to the communities that surround and support us. Spending time at Thuthuzela Aid Community Centre allows us to honour Tata’s legacy. It also makes a tangible difference in the lives of the children and young people here. That’s what Mandela Day is about. Service, love, and humanity.” ~ Mlindo The Vocalist

Sony Music Africa, The Scorpion Kings Live With Friends production team, Kabza De Small, Mlindo The Vocalist, Tracy and Young Stunna invite the public and other organisations to find ways, big or small, to contribute to positive change in their own communities not only on Mandela Day, but everyday.

Scorpion Kings Live with Friends takes place on 29 August 2025 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Tickets available for Scorpion Kings Live with Friends from Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores nationwide.