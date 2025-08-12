Scorpion Kings Live with Friends pre-show – The stage is building, and the excitement is electric! Betway presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, in partnership with Metro FM and Converse, have announced a pre-show stage experience. One that will transform Loftus Stadium into a full-day celebration of South African music and culture.

Fans will be treated to an incredible pre-show performance lineup. This will feature some of the country’s most exciting and diverse musical talents. The dynamic stage will kick off at 2PM, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest live music events of the year.

The pre-show stage will showcase a handpicked selection of artists who represent South Africa’s music scene. Expect explosive performances from DBN Gogo, Blxckie, 25K, Venom, Dlala Thukzin and Dinho. Also performing is Christos, Vinny Da Vinci, Ba Bethe Gashoazen and Banques. All geared to ignite the crowd and build the energy for Betway Presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends.

“This is not just an Amapiano show. It’s a full-day experience. We’re inviting fans to come early, soak in the vibes, and discover some of the freshest talents the country has to offer. The pre-show stage is all about celebrating music and making the day at Loftus unforgettable,” says DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Doors open from 2PM. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full spectrum of entertainment. Avoid missing out on any part of this historic day!

Tickets are available here via Webtickets and selected Pick n Pay stores nationwide. Hospitality packages available via Sail.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of History at Betway presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, in partnership with Metro FM and Converse.

Come early, stay late, as Kings will rise!