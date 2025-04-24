Scorpion Kings With Friends To Erupt Loftus – In a powerful statement of cultural pride, musical innovation, and genre leadership, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small present Scorpion Kings Live with Friends. An explosive live experience set to redefine the scale of Amapiano performances worldwide! The event will be taking over Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Brought to you by the genre’s most prolific pioneers, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, this monumental sing-a-long live music festival will see over 50,000 fans unite in Pretoria for a night that pays homage to the meteoric rise of Amapiano – from South Africa’s township roots to the world’s biggest stages.

“This is more than just a show. It’s a celebration of where we come from, and a declaration of where we are going,” says Kabza De Small. “Amapiano changed all of our lives. Now we take it higher.” Sharing in this excitement, DJ Maphorisa added – “We’ve built something that belongs to us. It’s our sound, our voice, our movement. Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is about unity, culture, power, and world-class music. It’s history in the making.”

Over the past couple of years, Amapiano has transcended borders, flooding charts, festivals, and dancefloors across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. At its core, it remains deeply rooted in the pulse of South Africa. Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is a full-circle moment – a return to home ground, staged at one of the country’s largest stadiums, to honour the journey and future of the genre.

Produced by industry-leading creatives and supported by cutting-edge stage design, fans can expect a multi-sensory experience that combines state-of-the-art production with world-class performances. From viral anthems to deep cuts, the Scorpion Kings promise a career-spanning set list that both new listeners and loyal fans will never forget.

The music festival also signals a new chapter in live music for the continent. Amapiano is no longer just a sound – it’s a cultural force. And Kabza and Phori are not just artists, they are architects of this global movement.

“This isn’t just a South African story – it’s an African story, a township story, and a global story,” says DJ Maphorisa. “And the world needs to feel it.” Kabza echoes the sentiment, sharing – “We are the sound of now. And this is our time.”

Whether you’re a die-hard Amapiano lover or discovering the genre for the first time, Scorpion Kings Live with Friends will be the defining cultural moment of 2025. Bare witness as Kings will Rise, come celebrate the sound that changed everything.

Follow DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Scorpion Kings Live for all the latest updates.

Watch the beginning of history being made here

Scorpion Kings Live with Friends Event Details

Date: Friday, 29 August 2025

Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

Tickets: Available at R300 – R980 via Webtickets and all Pick n Pay stores.

Fans can purchase their tickets from this Friday, 25 April 2025.