Scotland draw with Switzerland to set up huge Hungary showdown at Euro 2024

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland (McTominay 13′ | Shaqiri 26′)

RHEINENERGIESTADION — All day they had gathered in their thousands in the shadow of Cologne’s majestic cathedral, a tartan flecked show of faith in a national team that rarely answers their prayers.

The blind devotion of Scotland‘s supporters is remarkable. It also lifted them to this, a tournament performance of real quality that gives them real hope of making the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Beat Hungary on Sunday – and if they replicate this performance they have a great chance – and the class of 2024 become footballing gods.

It was a display that deserved more than a point. But as Steve Clarke’s meaty fist pump at full-time suggested, it was still a significant result.

As Andy Robertson had implored them to do in the build up, the real Scotland certainly showed up here. They are a team with limitations, for sure, but also unlimited industry. They should never be in the business of handing out a free pass like they did to Germany on Friday.

For long spells this was at least much more like it, the ghosts of Munich exorcised not by performative chest thumping but by diligent professionalism and sticking to Clarke’s plan – a blueprint that had earned them noteworthy qualification scalps. There was passion and fight, of course, but also no shortage ability.

It helped that Billy Gilmour was back. Quite what had possessed Clarke to drop him for the Group A opener is unclear, but his return brought balance back to the engine room. Even against Swiss class they pressed and progressed so much better.

And then it happened, the moment that the magnificent Tartan Army deserved. Robertson drove forward decisively on the counter, parting a sea of white before teeing up Callum McGregor. A Gaelic groan after he slipped suggested the moment had passed but he scrambled back to feed McTominay.

And then all hell broke loose, his shot flying off the boot of Fabian Schar and past Yann Sommer to send a mushroom cloud of Bitburger over one side of the RhineEnergie Stadium. There are celebrations and then there are celebrations and this one had it all, a seething mass of limbs and beery bliss. Euro 2024 will have to go some to beat it.

Scotland’s shock-and-awe dominance didn’t last. It couldn’t, really, given the pedigree of their opponents and with the stadium still swinging Switzerland began to exert their class on the contest.

Granit Xhaka moved decisively into the areas Scotland were pressing and that allowed Xedran Shaqiri to emerge as the game’s most dangerous player. He plays his football in the MLS these days, turning out for Chicago Fire but rolled back the years here to torch Scottish momentum.

It was coming but the the manner of the leveller will irk Clarke. Anthony Ralston’s back pass was rushed and rash but Shaqiri’s spectacular, first-time finish over Gunn was a reminder of the punishment meted out for mistakes at major tournaments. A lapse in judgement can be the difference between making history and returning home in ignominy.

It was a moment of crisis – would they wilt as they had in Munich when German goals began to rain in? Not this time. After a much-needed half-time that checked Swiss momentum, they had the better of the second half.

Grant Hanley clattered the post and it was Scotland exerting most of the pressure.

The only black mark was a serious injury to Kieran Tierney, stretchered off and shielding his eyes from the floodlights. It was like he knew his tournament was over. Scotland’s, thanks to this performance, is most certainly not.