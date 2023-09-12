50
43
34
7
47
11
29
4
38
37
2
13
45
44
3
32
35
39
30
20
21
9
1
10
15
31
8
18
25
23
33
26
49
16
14
46
48
5
40
22
24

Gareth Southgate dismisses Phil Foden clamour with England yet to get best out of Man City star

143 1 minute read


Foden, who has scored three times in 26 games for England, has said he wants to “adapt and become a midfielder” and there is a growing clamour for Southgate to experiment with the 23-year-old in a deeper role, particularly given the doubts over Jordan Henderson’s international future.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Barca’s pending challenges – SportBrief

Harry Kane will leave Spurs scraping around for a manager to take on the job

Harry Kane will leave Spurs scraping around for a manager to take on the job

Best Tennis Gadgets and Gizmos 2023

Best Tennis Gadgets and Gizmos 2023

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel and second-round ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel and second-round ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo