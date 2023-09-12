Gareth Southgate dismisses Phil Foden clamour with England yet to get best out of Man City star

Foden, who has scored three times in 26 games for England, has said he wants to “adapt and become a midfielder” and there is a growing clamour for Southgate to experiment with the 23-year-old in a deeper role, particularly given the doubts over Jordan Henderson’s international future.

But speaking ahead of tonight’s friendly against Scotland here in Glasgow, Southgate played down Foden’s suitability to play centrally.

“Well, he doesn’t [play there] for his club, so presumably there’s a reason for that,” Southgate said. “It depends on the level of the game, really. Obviously in the middle of the park everybody wants to talk about them with the ball, but there’s a lot of detail without the ball.

“In games like at the weekend [against Ukraine], you’re playing opponents that are so clever with their passing and movement that you’ve really got to be spot on with pressing angles, your responsibilities. If you don’t, then you don’t have the flow of the game, you don’t get the flow of the game.

“You’d have to speak with Pep, the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide.

“He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that’s important.”

Foden is yet to consistency replicate his club form for the national team but Southgate added: “He’s played in a World Cup for us. He’s only 23. He’s got amazing experiences. He’s still progressing and learning, but he is a super player for us to have involved.”

Henderson started Saturday’s 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Ukraine but could be replaced by Kalvin Phillips at Hampden Park, despite the City midfielder having played just six minutes for his club this season.

Impressed: Gareth Southgate (left) was pleased with Marc Guehi’s display / The FA via Getty Images

Southgate is also expected to stick with out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire at centre-half, likely alongside Marc Guehi, who impressed in Wroclaw on Saturday.

“It’s easy to play with [Maguire],” Crystal Palace’s Guehi said. “He’s very experienced and very composed, especially at this level. He has so much experience at international level.

“It’s easy for me to come in and learn off him and you feel his confidence playing for England. He’s a real leader, communicating on the pitch.”