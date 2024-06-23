Scotland vs Hungary: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds, h2h results
Scotland know victory against Hungary should be enough to make history and secure qualification to the last 16 of Euro 2024.
The Scots, who have never reached the knockout stage of a major tournament, are unlikely to go through in second place in Group A.
For that to happen, they would need to beat Hungary, hope Germany beat Switzerland then and hope for a goal-difference swing of seven goals.
More feasible is snatching a place as one of the four best third-placed teams.
A win in Stuttgart – and tally of four points – should prove enough to do that.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Scotland vs Hungary is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Sunday June 23, 2024.
The match will take place at Stuttgart Arena.
Hungary were beaten 2-0 by Germany in Stuttgart
Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Scotland vs Hungary team news
Ryan Porteous is suspended after his red card against Germany, while Kieran Tierney was stretchered off on Wednesday and will miss the game.
Kieran Tierney was stretchered off on Wednesday
Marco Rossi made two changes for Hungary’s defeat on Wednesday and came through without any fresh injuries.
Further adjustments in defence are unlikely despite the errors for Germany’s opening goal and the Magyars should persist with their 5-2-3 shape.
Scotland vs Hungary prediction
Hungary did look dangerous going forward at times against the Germans, while the Scots will miss Tierney.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Matt Phillips scored the only goal in these teams’ last meeting, a friendly in Budapest six years ago.
Scotland vs Hungary match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
