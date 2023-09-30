Scotland vs Romania LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Only a perfect finish to their Pool B campaign can save Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Always up against it in a mightily tough group and having lost to South Africa to open their tournament, Gregor Townsend’s men face Romania tonight with only one task.
A bonus-point win is the requirement in Lille, and a very achievable one at that. Two heavy defeats have opened the eastern Europeans’ World Cup and their underdog role continues in this game against a Scotland side they have never beaten on this stage.
Scotland got the better of Tonga last weekend and can at least put a bit of scoreboard pressure on South Africa ahead of their game tomorrow, before what is primed to be a win-or-bust showdown with Ireland, who are many people’s favourites to win it all, next Saturday. Follow Scotland vs Romania LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!
Live updates
Gregor Townsend explains team selection
The Scotland coach was up front that his raft of rotations for tonight’s game was with the match against Ireland in mind.
He explained: “We go a lot on what players have done for us in the past and players have been training well, we know the players are in really good physical shape, but the best way to influence selection is going out there and play well.
“The things we’ll be looking for in terms of playing well is sticking to process, showing huge effort, being really physical and helping the team win.
“We’re looking to get better than we were against Tonga. This group has the opportunity to do that now.”
Elsewhere at the Rugby World Cup
In the early evening kick-off in Pool C, Fiji came from behind to edge Georgia and press their case for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Scotland vs Romania: Countdown to kick-off
One hour until this Pool B clash at the Rugby World Cup!
Head-to-head record
This is the two teams’ fourth meeting at the Rugby World Cup, with Scotland having won the previous three,
Scotland wins: 11
Romania wins: 2
Draws: 0
Match odds
Scotland to win: 1/200
Romania to win: 50/1
Draw: 50/1
Odds via Befair and subject to change.
Tonight’s refereeing team
Experienced English referee Wayne Barnes will continue to make his case for taking charge of the final by officiating this game.
Irish duo Andrew Brace and Chris Busby are his assistants with New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill on TMO duties.
Elsewhere in the Rugby World Cup
Argentina romped past Chile in Pool D to set up a last-weekend decider with Japan.
Countdown to kick-off
We will be getting underway in just 90 minutes in northern France!
Scotland vs Romania prediction
Romania were, as expected, knocked for six by the Irish and Springboks, and Scotland have the flair and drive in attack to achieve a similar result.
Scotland to win, with a bonus point.
Romania XV: Simionescu; Lama, Tomane, Tangimana, Sikuea; Conache, Rupanu; Savin, Irimescu, Gajion; Motoc, Iancu; Rosu, Ser, Chirica (c)
Replacements: Bardasu, Hartig, Burtila, Iftimiciuc, Stratila, Surugiu, Boldor, Onutu
Source link