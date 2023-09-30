39
48
37
8
11
9
26
20
31
45
35
47
10
2
43
49
46
15
4
22
30
21
50
33
34
38
25
1
18
13
24
40
5
14
16
23
3
44
32
7
29

Scotland vs Romania LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

136 2 minutes read


Only a perfect finish to their Pool B campaign can save Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Always up against it in a mightily tough group and having lost to South Africa to open their tournament, Gregor Townsend’s men face Romania tonight with only one task.

A bonus-point win is the requirement in Lille, and a very achievable one at that. Two heavy defeats have opened the eastern Europeans’ World Cup and their underdog role continues in this game against a Scotland side they have never beaten on this stage.


Source link

136 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

United End City’s Run With Victory In Derby, Fulham Net Huge Win At Anfield

West Ham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

West Ham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Povetkin Vs Whyte Live Streaming Reddit Free Online

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo