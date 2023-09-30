Scotland vs Romania LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Only a perfect finish to their Pool B campaign can save Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Always up against it in a mightily tough group and having lost to South Africa to open their tournament, Gregor Townsend’s men face Romania tonight with only one task.

A bonus-point win is the requirement in Lille, and a very achievable one at that. Two heavy defeats have opened the eastern Europeans’ World Cup and their underdog role continues in this game against a Scotland side they have never beaten on this stage.

Scotland got the better of Tonga last weekend and can at least put a bit of scoreboard pressure on South Africa ahead of their game tomorrow, before what is primed to be a win-or-bust showdown with Ireland, who are many people’s favourites to win it all, next Saturday. Follow Scotland vs Romania LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!