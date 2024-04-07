The problem with Scottie Scheffler’s putting

Identifying putting as a weakness in Scottie Scheffler’s arsenal is a little like questioning Erling Haaland’s ability in front of goal when he skies one from under the bar. Just as great strikers hit fallow periods, a three-putt from inside 10 feet is a rite of passage for great golfers. That was Scheffler’s fate in his last tournament a fortnight ago when his par putt at the last hole on Friday missed, and the bogey putt from two feet that followed did not find the cup.

What that illustrated was not a weakness with the flat stick, necessarily, but the relentless brilliance of his all-round play. The level par 70 for which he signed that day in Houston capped his stretch of consecutive under par rounds at 28, a record on the PGA Tour. It was only his second double bogey of the season and his first in 218 holes.

Scheffler put the miss down to mental fatigue. Well he might, having won back-to-back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, which he was defending, in his two prior tournaments. In the end a missed five-footer at the 72nd hole cost him a play-off place in Houston.

The first signs of wear and tear

The idea that Scheffler had a putting problem began to gather pace at the Memorial Tournament last June, where he missed a putt at the last to make the play-off, just as he did in Houston. Scheffler gained 20.69 strokes against the field tee to green at Memorial but lost 8.5 in putting. The event was part of a winless run that would stretch nine months from The Players to the Hero World Challenge last November.

Nevertheless for a six-month stretch from January 2023 he never finished outside the top 12. But when you have won six times in 15 months, including a first major at Augusta, to ascend to world No 1, any dry spell attracts disproportionate attention.

The putter was identified as the drag on performance, which became a self-fulfilling prophecy when it developed into a psychological problem.

“At times last year it would be a lot of what I would think about,” Scheffler said.

“I don’t like not being good at something. Whenever I do something, I usually will just try and figure out how to do it better. So having some struggles with the putter, it’s all I would think about.”

The search for a cure

Scheffler started working with English putting coach Phil Kenyon in September last year, and after taking a couple of months off following the Ryder Cup, returned to win at the Hero. That, however, was not enough to snap the negative putter narrative which accompanied him all the way to Bay Hill a month ago, whereupon he set fire to it with a five-stroke victory.

His switch to a new mallet putter paid off with an average of 4.3 strokes gained on the greens across the week.

“Part of the problem is just trying too hard. It’s frustrating to not have the best of myself, just because I know that I can putt really well,” Scheffler said.

“It’s not like I’ve been a bad putter my whole career. I’ve just gone through a stretch where it’s been tough. I think this week I did a really good job of not letting the misses get to me.”

Indeed. A week later up the Florida coast Scheffler closed out The Players with a final round of 64 to break the hearts of Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele, who all finished a shot back. A bad week for Scheffler, it seems, is missing a five-footer to get into a play-off.

How will Scheffler cope on Augusta’s porcelain greens?

Scheffler celebrates winning The Players Championship in March (Photo: Getty)

A sense of proportion is often the first victim of success. Any downturn is viewed as a calamity, as Sky Sports pundit Wayne “Radar” Riley observed when assessing the mechanics of Scheffler’s stroke ahead of the Masters.

“We have to look at something as a weakness because that is our job,” he told i . “Nobody is perfect, but I wouldn’t be alarmed.

“Most great players who miss, tend to take the putter back on the inside. It’s almost a wipe across the ball from in to out instead of taking it straight back and through, like Tiger. That’s why Tiger is a 15-time major champion. He didn’t have any weakness.

“Scheffler doesn’t have many. Putting is a little bit of a weakness for him. For us it would be sensational to putt like him. His stroke is improving and the new putter, the mallet putter, is helping. It is safe to say he is going to be there or thereabouts.”

Drive for show, putt for dough? Well, not exactly

Critics might have more success attacking Scheffler’s technique with the driver, which sees him lose balance in the follow-through. Unlike putting, fractional misses with the big stick are not as penal. Besides, Scheffler’s ball tends to come out straight enough.

“I have no idea how he stays on his feet at impact,” Riley said.

“Both feet going all over the place like Fred Astaire. It is unbelievable. He is just a great player.

“He has unbelievable hands. He is a creative player like Bubba Watson, but better. A better Bubba.”

No coach would teach Scheffler’s technique, but Scheffler is at peace with his cataclysms.

“His swing is complicated, but he does not treat it that way,” Riley said.

“Mark Calcavecchia, Open champion in ’89, his feet were all over the place. Greg Norman, two Open championships, his feet moved a lot. They just got on with it.”

He might also have mentioned Arnold Palmer, who would almost combust so dynamic was he off the tee, but that didn’t stop him winning the green jacket four times. Scheffler might not have Palmer’s charisma but he has his appetite for drama and expects to be centre stage come Sunday.