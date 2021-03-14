Sean Paul Celebrates Release Of ‘Live N Livin’ By Starting A ‘Schedule’ – DancehallMag

Dancehall artist Sean Paul has already admitted that it was not an easy task to bring his vision of unity to life with the release of Live N Livin.

Following the release of the 16 track album, yesterday March 12, he took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement and to show how he was de-stressing and unwinding with some Hennessy and weed.

As he jubilantly celebrated he declared: “The schedule has begun,” in reference to the song Schedule, with Damian “Junior Gong” on the album, where Paul sings on the chorus, “Roll your blunts up get your smoke on/ Throw your cups up/ Schedule, so we run di program girl”.

Clearly in a festive mood with a fat spliff, Paul addressed fans from under a tree at his Dutty Rock Productions studio, “Live N Livin and ever thanks giving!” He once again reiterated that the album’s focus is on unity and letting the world know that dancehall is not dead.

“This one is dedicated to all the artistes dem on the album, all the producer dem pon the album, all the fans dem tuning in right now and all the fans dem that is going to cop that album or stream that album and listen it,” he added.

Paul also expressed joy at being able to put his personal touch on the album. “The first album of my own weh mi a put out fi mi owna self. Salute Dutty Rock Productions. Salute Money Matters Entertainment, Coppershot sound system, the whole thing,” he added.

As he greeted fans who tuned in from around the world he explained why the release was so momentous to him and why he chose marijuana to celebrate the occasion.

“We a smoke pon some good ganja, celebrating you nah mean cause right now we worked a nice likkle five months fi dig in deep and put this album out to the world,” he said.

He added that it’s difficult to know if a project would be successful and that he was elated that his vision had been realized.

“Sometimes you just get a inspiration, you don’t know weh di world a go like or not, yuh just go through wid it and this time was one a dem time deh when I was very, very, very focused on what I wanted this to sound like and how I wanted people to check it out,” he continued.

The album has 15 collaborations including some serious star power like Busy Signal, Intence, Leftside, Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Chi Ching Ching, Govana, Serani, Jesse Royal, Mutabaruka, Stonebwoy, Bugle, Squash, Mavado, Agent Sasco, Masicka, and Skillibeng.

Live N Livin is the first of two albums that he is expected to release this year with the other being Scorcher in May.