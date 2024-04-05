Sean Paul Joins Jennifer Lopez For A ‘Dutty Remix’ Of ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Sean Paul has joined Jennifer Lopez for yet another remix of her song Can’t Get Enough, adding the New York singer to his extensive list of female collaborators.

The song, originally released on January 10 as the lead single from her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now (2024), had its first remix with Latto on January 29, followed by a Bruno Martini dance remix on February 9.

For the Dutty Remix, released on April 4, Sean Paul steps up with patois-laced ad-libs and a Dancehall verse that’s equal parts smooth seduction and rhythmic fire. The verse ends with a clever metaphor, comparing his love to a “love permit,” a playful twist that injects some Jamaican swagger into the collaboration. Listen below.

I love the way you shake your body and you turn it

That will give me vibe

Wanna take you ‘pon a journey

Back inna day nothing ever concern me

Never did a pre di loving too early

Girl you see the love me give you done earn it

This is a no blast from past girl you hurt me

Girl you from start now make we confirm it

Got what you want I got the love permit

Lopez’s Can’t Get Enough interpolates lyrics and melody from I’m Still In Love With You, a 1967 classic by the “Godfather of Rocksteady” Alton Ellis, which was later reinterpreted by Paul and Sasha in their 2002 hit song of the same name. The song, which appeared on Paul’s multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Dutty Rock album, reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

Can’t Get Enough did not impact the main US and UK pop charts.

However, her album This Is Me…Now reached No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and No. 55 on the UK Albums chart back in February.

The new remix is Sean Paul’s second in as many weeks.

He was also part of the Energy (Remix) with Kabaka Pyramid and Jereme Morgan, which was released last week.

His 22-date U.S. tour, dubbed the “Greatest Tour,” kicks off on May 2 at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, and ends on June 16 at the Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Why am I doing it now? I feel that the people are ready for me again,” Paul told AP.