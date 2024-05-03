Sean Paul, Shivnarine Chanderpaul Meet For New Music Video: Watch

If you grew up thinking that Grammy Award-winning Dancehall artist Sean Paul and former West Indies cricket team captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul were the same people, you’re probably not alone!

The two met on the video shoot for Out Of This World—the official anthem for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024– which also features Soca artist Kes.

The ICC shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the men interacting, and the Temperature singer could be heard explaining how the cricketer’s name got intertwined with his. “There’s a famous cricketer, Shivnarine Chaunderpaul, everybody was like ‘Chaunderpaul!’ Like yo, that name stuck,” he said, adding that that became another moniker of his around the studio.

According to Chaunderpaul, he has no qualms with the renowned artist using the name. “I know people said yes, you did use my name, but I wasn’t too sure… I really appreciate it. You recognise our own, and you’re bigging up our own,” he was heard saying in the video.

When Kes quizzed the pair on whether it was their very first time meeting, Sean Paul said they had met briefly in an airport line years ago, but was probably unrecognizable to the famous cricketer.

The official music video for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 premiered yesterday.

The track, produced by San Fernando-based Michael “Tano” Montano, embodies the true essence of Caribbean rhythm and melody. Scenes from the beach, cricket pitches, and even domino playing were incorporated.

Former cricketer turned Dancehall artist Chris Gayle and Clockwork producer Usain Bolt also made cameo appearances. Both men were named ambassadors for this year’s tournament.

Sean Paul did an excellent job on beat, deejaying in part:

Suh wi deh wi goin’ dweet

Cause there’s no way we giving in

Suh wi seh wi goin’ bring all ah di fight weh wi have from within

No stallin’, suh wi dweet brawlin

I can hear di greatness callin’

Suh wi born, it’s an in-born ting

Champion vibes an’ wi ain’t fallin’

Watch the full video below.

According to the ICC’s match fixtures, the tournament will see co-hosts USA taking on neighbors Canada on June 1, while the WINDIES will take on Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The governing body for cricket disclosed that three venues in the United States and six in the West Indies will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.