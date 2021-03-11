Sean Paul’s Wife Jodi ‘Jinx’ Getting Ready For “Batty Rider” Season – DancehallMag

If you haven’t heard already “batty rider” season is fast approaching so you better get your bodies in shape. We know someone who is pulling out all the stops for the occasion, and that’s none other than the ever-ready and ever-trending wife of Dancehall artist Sean Paul, Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques.

The media personality and self-made beauty consultant told her Instagram followers yesterday just how she plans on prepping for the forthcoming summer season.

Dollied up in an itsy bitsy, tan-colored close-fitted dress, chunky bling with her curly hair on fleek, Jodi not only informed everyone that her wardrobe will be getting skimpier but pointed out the cellulite on her leg, that she’s in the process of eliminating at Future Aesthetics, a medical spa in Kingston, Jamaica.

“The skirts and shorts are about to get shorter!!! As you can see I have some cellulite dimpling on my leg well… take a good look cause it will soon be gone. I’ve started my “ReShape” treatments at @futureaestheticsja,” she wrote on the post.

Jodi, who is also an official spokesperson for Future Aesthetics went on to explain exactly what the ReShape treatment can accomplish, “The Reshape treatment is great for Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Skin Tightening, Face & Body contouring, Cellulite reduction, Undereye Dark Circles, Double Chin.” Adding, “Batty Rider season is around the corner, I’ll be ready will you??? ”

Jodi, a mom of two kids is certainly no stranger to the more intensive types of beauty treatments, and she’s the least bit tight-lipped about it. If you head on over to her YouTube channel, she reveals several of the procedures she’s had done, including more invasive medical enhancements like going under the knife to correct her diastasis recti, umbilical hernia, and a C-section scar.

Her show, Twosday with Tricky, with her hairstylist sister, Traci Stewart Roman can sift through topics ranging from make-up and hair tips, style consulting to cooking.

Mrs. Sean Paul is always in the know and more than willing to dish the scoop.

So if you want to get your bodies ready for the fast-approaching summer season then there are some effective beauty alternatives that you can now look into, thanks to Jodi’s latest beauty reveal.

Her husband Dutty Paul is gearing up for two mega reveals of his own. What will be Paul’s 7th studio album, Live N’ Living will be arriving this Friday, March 12.

He also has another album, Scorcher that will be dropping later this year.