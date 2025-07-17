The secrets of Ben Stokes’ remarkable rejuvenation

One message from an ex-England coach has stuck with Stokes for more than a decade – helping him return from injury this summer looking fitter than ever

An exhausted Ben Stokes admitted he wanted to spend four days in bed after his heroics on the final day of a dramatic third Test against India at Lord’s.

England’s captain said he had taken himself to “dark places” during an epic 10-over spell after lunch that helped crack Indian resistance and secure a 22-run win – and 2-1 series lead – for his team.

No wonder. The 44 overs he bowled overall at Lord’s was the third-biggest workload he’d ever undertaken in a single Test and his most for six years.

Yet it was the fact he was bowling as quick as he ever has that was the most remarkable aspect of his performance.

It was a phenomenal effort coming as it did after a succession of serious injuries, including surgery to correct a chronic issue with his left knee in November 2023 and two hamstring tears on the same leg in the space of five months last year.

The last of those came shortly before Christmas in Hamilton when Stokes broke down after putting himself through 36.2 overs of graft during a dead rubber against New Zealand.

It’s why even though it’s great to see Stokes back to his best, the stress he puts on his body remains a concern.

Joe Root, who unsuccessfully tried to rein Stokes in during his five years as England’s Test captain, summed up this paradox perfectly after Lord’s, saying: “Incredible effort to be able to do that.

“I was just panicking he wasn’t going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries. But he clearly trusts his body now. It’s a great sign for us moving forward because that’s back to his best.”

Asked whether he’d had a word with Stokes about his workload on that final day, Root added: “You can try but it doesn’t make any difference. I mentioned it. He doesn’t always listen to me.

“He didn’t listen to me when I was captain. It’s his call now. He knows what he’s doing. And he’s got a good handle on where he’s at physically. It was an incredible effort.”

Where he is physically being the key to all this. With an Ashes series in Australia following the final two Tests against India, England cannot afford to risk their talisman, who has so far bowled 116.2 overs across the Test summer.

But the 34-year-old has taken every possible step he can to ensure his comeback this time suffers no setbacks.

Having admitted he had rushed his return from his first hamstring tear during the Hundred last summer to get back for England’s tour of Pakistan last October, his route back to cricket this time was plotted with military precision.

Speaking in Christchurch last November before the series against New Zealand began, he revealed: “The amount of physical work I put my body through over that nine-10-week period definitely took its toll. I did physically drain and ruin myself.”

England bowler Ben Stokes has the spring back in his step (Photo: Getty)

That had an effect on not only him but the whole squad, who Stokes admitted were “walking on eggshells” such were his mood swings during that 2-1 series defeat in Pakistan. “I can’t take myself into that sort of area ever again,” he admitted.

It’s why he did not play for five months in between Hamilton and England’s first Test of the summer against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. “There was no chance I was going to rush this,” he said.

For a player former England coach Trevor Bayliss once admitted was a “madman” because of how hard he trained, this was a big step.

Working closely with Pete Sim, England’s strength and conditioning coach, during that rehabilitation period, Stokes was given tailored advice to reduce the chances of another injury.

He still works harder than most of his team-mates, but Stokes is now also working smarter.

Part of that has been skipping the Indian Premier League for the past two years. It’s likely he will not play in it again until after his England career is over.

He has also been fastidious about his diet, with the decision to largely give up alcohol the most significant step.

“It is something I’m being a bit more mindful of when it comes to my preparation and recovery, especially with everything that’s coming up,” he said at the start of this summer.

This is not insignificant for a player whose drinking has got him in trouble in the past, most notoriously in Bristol in 2017, and on the 2013 England Lions tour of Australia when before being sent home for breaching the team curfew, former coach Andy Flower told Stokes: “You don’t want to play for England. You just want to p*** it up the wall with your mates and have a good time.”

It’s a message that has stuck with Stokes ever since and is the reason why he is one of the hardest-working players around.

That dedication has seen him come back this summer fitter than ever.

Speaking before that first Test of the summer at Trent Bridge, he said: “I wanted to make sure that when I came back to playing I’m in a physical place where I don’t have any worries or doubts about my body. I’m not getting any younger.”

Yet despite talk of limiting his workload this summer, Stokes could not resist pushing himself to the point of exhaustion at Lord’s.

England are confident enough that their captain has done the work so that his body will hold up when he takes it to “dark places”.

Ben Stokes looked spent after steering England to victory in the third Test (Photo: Getty)

There is an element of risk in all this. Yet England coach Brendon McCullum, a man whose fondness for gambling has seen him start a lucrative sideline in horse racing in his native New Zealand, is reluctant to hold back his captain.

“We all know what separates him from many others is his ability to push himself beyond what most would seem reasonable,” McCullum said after Stokes’ injury in Hamilton.

“That’s what makes him great. He takes himself to places other people aren’t prepared to go. He pushes boundaries constantly of where he thinks he can take his body. That’s what makes him the player he is and why he has been able to achieve special things.

“There are times when I’ll probably have to remind him he’s not as young as he used to be, but I also don’t want to ever take that flair away from him, because I genuinely think that is what makes him tick.

“If you try to chisel off any rough edges of those types of mavericks, you end up with a vanilla product and no one wants that. We want Ben Stokes being the maverick he is. We’ll have to deal with it every now and then, he’s going to get a little bit injured. That’s life, right? You can’t prepare for every situation.”

England will hope that situation will not come to pass before the Ashes.

However, for now, we should all just enjoy watching one of the greatest all-rounders in history back to the peak of his powers going toe-to-toe with India over the final two Tests of the summer.