Sensational SA Indie Pop Band Borderline Birdies Wow With Quirky Pop Rock Song ‘Barbie Doll’

In a personal and introspective touch, Werno shares the inspiration behind “Barbie Doll.” The song delves into societal norms surrounding beauty and wealth, drawing from Werno’s experiences as a gay boy growing up in the Freestate where he felt restricted by societal expectations of masculinity. The song playfully explores the notion that beauty and riches can sometimes overshadow behavioral accountability. By challenging these ideas, “Barbie Doll” serves as a commentary that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Comprising of the immensely talented Werno on lead vocals and piano, Daniel on guitar and backing vocals, Sean on electric guitar, and Josh on drums, Borderline Birdies‘ unique combination of musical talents promises to captivate audiences and leave them yearning for more.

“Barbie Doll” not only celebrates the beauty of both masculinity and femininity but also urges society to introspect on the impact of privilege on behavior. With their thought-provoking music and compelling music video, the band aims to create a memorable experience for their audience while spreading a powerful message of self-acceptance and social awareness.

The band not only expresses themselves through their exceptional music but also through their distinct fashion sense, embracing art in all its amazing forms. Their performances are a true reflection of their unique point of view, and they are eager to share it with the world through their music and performance art. Having graced renowned venues such as Railways Café, Fokof Bar, Rumours Lounge, Rock City, Misty Waters Fringe Festival, the Bos Boogie Boogie Music Festival, the Citrus Festival, and many more, Borderline Birdies has showcased their unmatched talent to a wide array of enthusiastic audiences.

One of the band’s strengths lies in their ability to put their own spin on classic hits like “Holding Out for a Hero” (Bonnie Tyler) and “Somebody to Love” (Queen) while passionately incorporating their original songs into their sets. For Borderline Birdies, creating fresh, unique, and original music is ingrained in their artistic DNA. Beyond their musical prowess, lead singer Werno is a multi-talented artist who styles the band and crafts many of their eye-catching outfits himself. Embracing the art of thrifting, Werno transforms old clothing into new, fresh ensembles, adding a touch of unique flair to the band’s aesthetic.

Borderline Birdies is all set to continue their musical journey, breaking boundaries, and inspiring audiences worldwide with their exceptional talent and creativity.

Get ‘Barbie Doll‘ HERE

Follow Borderline Birdies Online

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Spotify

Source: TickyBox Media