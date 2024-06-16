Serbia vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia are the Group C opponents for England, who are expected to progress with minimal fuss. Luke Shaw is fit enough to make the squad but Kieran Trippier starts left-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the nod to partner Declan Rice in midfield. Few teams in the tournament can compete with England’s options in forward areas, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all enjoying stellar seasons at club level.