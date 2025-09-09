18
25
32
5
20
33
34
39
37
49
48
15
24
43
38
23
3
10
35
44
8
40
26
31
11
22
4
2
29
9
30
16
1
46
14
13
Serbia vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates

Serbia vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
338 Less than a minute


Though he has won all of his first five competitive matches in charge, England have yet to properly convince under the German, with two laboured wins over minnows Andorra sandwiching a shock friendly defeat at home by Senegal. It would be a fine riposte to Tuchel’s early critics if his side rose to the challenge tonight at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where Marc Guehi is fit to start and Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon all come in.


Source link

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
338 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Haaland hammers five as Luton are thrashed by Manchester City in the FA Cup

Haaland hammers five as Luton are thrashed by Manchester City in the FA Cup

2024-02-28
Jonas vs Price LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Jonas vs Price LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

2025-03-07
How to watch Jamaica vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for Unity Cup final today

How to watch Jamaica vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for Unity Cup final today

2025-05-31
Why Team GB aren’t playing football at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Why Team GB aren’t playing football at the Paris 2024 Olympics

2024-07-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo