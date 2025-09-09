Serbia vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates

Though he has won all of his first five competitive matches in charge, England have yet to properly convince under the German, with two laboured wins over minnows Andorra sandwiching a shock friendly defeat at home by Senegal. It would be a fine riposte to Tuchel’s early critics if his side rose to the challenge tonight at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where Marc Guehi is fit to start and Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon all come in.