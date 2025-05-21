Serie A title race permutations: How Napoli and Inter Milan can win the Scudetto on a thrilling Friday finale
The Serie A title race has come down to the final day of the season, with a one-off shootout planned for Friday as Napoli and reigning champions Inter Milan both look to add another Scudetto to their trophy cabinets.
Napoli come into the tie atop the table with a one-point advantage over Inter, who have considerably better goal difference. The two sides will play their final matches of the season simultaneously, both facing mid-table opposition.
Antonio Conte’s side play host to 14th-place Cagliari, while the Nerrazurri face 10th-place Como in their final match before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Conte is in his first season with Napoli, and has enjoyed a successful league campaign with several former Premier League stars in his squad, including Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, and Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 13 Serie A goals and assisted a further 10 this season. They can clinch the title with a win on Friday, but will face a nervous wait for news of Inter’s result should they drop points.
When do Napoli and Inter Milan play?
Napoli and Inter Milan will play their final matches of the season simultaneously, kicking off at 7:45pm GMT on Friday, May 23.
Napoli host Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while Inter visit Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
Serie A title permutations
While Napoli lead by one point heading into the final day, Inter’s chances of a comeback are helped by their goal difference (+42), which is considerably stronger than Napoli’s (+30).
If Napoli win, they will win the Scudetto.
If Napoli draw, Inter would require a win to clinch the title.
If Napoli lose, Inter could claim the title with a win or a draw, which would see the Nerazzurri win on goal difference.
How to watch Serie A title decider
TV channel: In the UK, the Serie A title deciders will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm BST, with both matches kicking off at 7:45pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the game live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
