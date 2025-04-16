Sevanteen Vows To ‘Always Remember’

Cahban Rekords LLC recording artist Sevanteen is generating a lot of attention with his soulful debut single, ‘Always Remember’.

He has been winning over fans the old fashioned way. No gimmicks, no PR tricks, just pure, heartfelt music that has struck a chord with Jamaicans at home and abroad. “I’m not trying to be some big difference in music,” Sevanteen said. “I’m just here to tell my story. And when you hear my story, you hear the story of many Jamaicans.”

And that story? It’s one of resilience, sacrifice, and survival.

In ‘Always Remember’, Sevanteen showcases the crippling poverty of his youth in the kind of raw, unfiltered storytelling that resonates deeply with the masses.

“Mi live it and di people live it too. So when I sing, I’m not just telling my story — I’m telling theirs too,” the artiste, whose real name is Damani Brown, said.

A music video for the project has racked up over 36,000 views on Youtube and generated hundreds of impressions on Instagram and Tik Tok.





Just recently, Sevanteen signed a management deal with Cahban Rekords LLC, the same powerhouse that helped propel Alkaline to international stardom. Label head Dwayne Morris, a respected figure in the music business, said it was clear from the start that Sevanteen was something special.

“Great artists don’t come around every day. That’s why I haven’t signed anyone in a while. Like I told a DJ recently — diamonds aren’t found on the surface, you have to dig. And when I heard Sevanteen, I knew I’d found one. This youth is a star,” Morris said.







The label is currently pushing two major tracks — Always Remember and the powerful follow-up single “Nah Dead Before Me Time”.

As his fanbase grows and his name becomes more prominent, Sevanteen remains grounded. He credits his Lyssons community in St. Thomas, his upbringing, and his listeners for his success.

“The people gave me this moment,” he says. “And I’ll always remember that.”