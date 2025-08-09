ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete | SA Music News Magazine

ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete – We are buzzing with excitement as the talented hip-hop artist ShabZi Madallion has officially married his beautiful bride, architect and former Miss South Africa finalist, Lungo Katete. The couple sealed their union in a private, heartfelt ceremony, surrounded by their closest family and friends, kicking off what promises to be one of the most celebrated partnerships in the local creative scene.

ShabZi is a true force of nature in the music industry. He has captivated audiences with over 21 projects and a decade-long career. Now, he’s entered a new, deeply inspiring chapter with Lungo. An equally dynamic and accomplished woman whose journey from architectural studies to the Miss South Africa stage has captured hearts nationwide.