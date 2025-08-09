31
46
15
48
4
37
32
29
34
13
18
24
1
44
20
33
14
30
10
43
35
2
25
22
49
39
11
3
38
9
26
23
16
8
40
5
ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete | SA Music News Magazine

ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete | SA Music News Magazine

2025-08-09Last Updated: 2025-08-09
352 1 minute read

ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete – We are buzzing with excitement as the talented hip-hop artist ShabZi Madallion has officially married his beautiful bride, architect and former Miss South Africa finalist, Lungo Katete. The couple sealed their union in a private, heartfelt ceremony, surrounded by their closest family and friends, kicking off what promises to be one of the most celebrated partnerships in the local creative scene.

ShabZi is a true force of nature in the music industry. He has captivated audiences with over 21 projects and a decade-long career. Now, he’s entered a new, deeply inspiring chapter with Lungo. An equally dynamic and accomplished woman whose journey from architectural studies to the Miss South Africa stage has captured hearts nationwide.

This isn’t just a marriage; it’s a creative powerhouse union. ShabZi has been openly gushing about his joy, sharing plans for an extravagant, over-the-top celebration at his home in Limpopo. This isn’t just a party. It’s a testament to their love. A vibrant fusion of music, design, and culture that will be the talk of the town.

Media houses, get ready! This is the story of two passionate, driven individuals building a life together, a narrative brimming with love, creativity, and new beginnings. From exclusive interviews about their journey to a sneak peek into their magnificent Limpopo celebration, this couple’s story is a must-feature for any publication. We invite you to be part of their exciting new reality and capture the magic of their union.

About ShabZi Madallion

A Johannesburg-based hip-hop artist, ShabZi Madallion is known for his multi-faceted talents. He boasts a prolific career with features on Netflix and M-Net.

About Lungo Katete

Lungo Katete is an accomplished architect with a Master’s degree. She is also a former Miss South Africa finalist and a participant in the reality series Crown Chasers.

If you enjoyed reading ShabZi Madallion Weds Lungo Katete, check out more entertainment news here


Source link

2025-08-09Last Updated: 2025-08-09
352 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Valiant Returns To The ‘Siance’ Formula With ‘Sainty’

Valiant Returns To The ‘Siance’ Formula With ‘Sainty’

2023-05-25
WATCH: Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky’s Parenting is a ‘Turn On’

WATCH: Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky’s Parenting is a ‘Turn On’

2023-12-20
Offset’s New Song Takes a Jab at Ex Cardi B as Divorce Drama Heats Up

Offset’s New Song Takes a Jab at Ex Cardi B as Divorce Drama Heats Up

2025-02-18
Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile Set for Hot Boys Reunion at Lil WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk, and Juvenile Set for Hot Boys Reunion at Lil WeezyAna Fest

2024-09-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo