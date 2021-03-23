Shane Eagle And YoungstaCPT Are Ready To Serve Their New Collaboration. Shane Eagle and YoungstaCPT are two of SA hip-hop’s best lyricists. The two rappers have always delivered fire bars on their solo music and on features. Now, they are joining forces to deliver what could be one of the hottest collaborations of 2021.

The Cape Of Good Hope rapper, YoungstaCPT took to twittter to announce that Shane Eagle and himself have an upcoming collaboration to drop at the end of March 2021. Their collaborative single Ammo is set to drop on the 26th of March 2021.

Youngsta also shared the album art with fans. His tweet read, “Loading… Shane Eagle x YoungstaCPT – ‘AMMO’ Prod By Shaney Jay“.

Cape Town based producer Shaney Jay has produced for the likes of DJ Switch and most recently was apart of new Y?Gen Artist April Showers debut track KAASY?.

Their new track is available for preorder.

This will be the rappers first collaboration with each other so we can definitely expect some heat from the two of them.

The two rappers first hinted they were up to something when Shane posted behind the scenes images of the two of them in the streets of Cape Town working on what looked like a music video shoot where Shane was holding a video camera.

AMMO will be Shane Eagle’s first single release of 2021. His last release was his visual album XENERGY: The Final SAGA in October 2020. Can fans expect another album release from the June rapper in 2021? Only time will tell.

YoungstaCPT has already dropped a verse on April Shower’s debut track KAASY? There is no telling if Youngsta plans to release an album in 2021 after his successful 2017 drop 3T that paid homage to his roots and family life.

Pre-Order Shane Eagle and YoungstaCPT’s new single here:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/AmmoAr