Shaqstar’s “No Feelings” Addresses Mental Health

Two months after the release of the relatable and social awareness-driven track No Feelings by Shaqstar, producer Prod.Loudspeakr has released the official music video.

To coincide with the track, the visuals showcase the importance of men’s mental health.

“The ultimate hope is for this music video to be a catalyst for social change and to advocate for mental health support in Jamaica, and beyond; especially as it relates to some of the social nuances. An example of this was the recent tragedy that involved a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) member who killed his partner. Sometimes, based on a systematic review, I’m finding that there is something that needs to be done. I want to use my platform to amplify this sentiment… It’s also understood that sometimes their job can lead to stressors,” the producer said, while calling on Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake to foster upstanding conduct among officers within the police force.

Prod. LoudSpeakr — producer, of Artary Return Records — also opened up about his journey and the independent label that’s quietly making bold moves in the music industry. Artary Return Records was born out of a desire to encourage social change. The label is proudly owned and operated by Chavelle Artary.





He praised Shaqstar for his artistry on the track.

“The rhythm was produced and the artiste understood the assignment as to what I stand for, as a producer, and he understands that I’m not looking for fast food music. I’m looking for music that can amplify or elevate the nuances in society and how we can address them. He always understands that I’m trying to motivate the youths. So, altogether, I would say that he’s a talented artiste who has a knack for creating music that will last beyond our generation,” he said.

His debut release with Shaqstar was on the Bandulu Code Riddim. While the project was recently pulled from streaming platforms, it will be remastered and released on an upcoming EP.

The St Thomas-based deejay Shaqstar has been in the industry for over six years. Choosing topics that resonate the most with music lovers, it’s no surprise that he has so far paved a successful path, aiming to go even higher as time progresses.