Shauwn Mkhize reportedly against Andile’s relationship with Sithelo

Shauwn Mkhize appears not to accept her son, Andile Mpisane’s girlfriend and baby-mama, DJ Sithelo Shozi.

The two lovers went public about their relationship after keeping it secret for a long time, but dropped hints. Sithelo confirmed their relationship with a post shared on Instagram on Andile’s birthday.

South Africans dragged the DJ for dating the 20-year-old, and some claimed she is a pedophile.

However, a source revealed that the businesswoman is against their relationship.

“Mam’Mkhize is against their relationship, She never approved DJ Sthelo as someone who could date Andile since she had another child from her previous relationship. Mam’Mkhize does not love DJ Sthelo and she cannot hide it,” a source said