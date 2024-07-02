Gareth Southgate’s gamble is yet to pay off – and England need to change system as a result

Meanwhile, England’s only natural left-back, Luke Shaw, never looked likely to come on, even when Trippier was forced off injured just after the hour. Southgate acknowledged afterwards that England were “unbalanced” and said Shaw, who has not played since February due to a hamstring problem, has “a chance” of featuring in Saturday’s quarter-final against Switzerland. Shaw’s best-case scenario, though, is probably 20 minutes from the bench if England are comfortable, which seems far-fetched, given the way they have played so far.