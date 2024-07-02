15
46
32
39
31
44
13
9
49
34
23
48
29
16
38
8
18
24
33
22
43
10
3
5
40
35
26
4
37
20
14
2
1
25
30
11
Gareth Southgate’s gamble is yet to pay off – and England need to change system as a result

Gareth Southgate’s gamble is yet to pay off – and England need to change system as a result

2024-07-02Last Updated: 2024-07-02
338 Less than a minute


Meanwhile, England’s only natural left-back, Luke Shaw, never looked likely to come on, even when Trippier was forced off injured just after the hour. Southgate acknowledged afterwards that England were “unbalanced” and said Shaw, who has not played since February due to a hamstring problem, has “a chance” of featuring in Saturday’s quarter-final against Switzerland. Shaw’s best-case scenario, though, is probably 20 minutes from the bench if England are comfortable, which seems far-fetched, given the way they have played so far.


Source link

2024-07-02Last Updated: 2024-07-02
338 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup

VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup

2024-01-05
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta sends Kieran Tierney message on transfer future after Jurrien Timber injury

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta sends Kieran Tierney message on transfer future after Jurrien Timber injury

2023-08-17
Transfer news LIVE! Bayern Munich to meet Kane price tag; Chelsea eye £35m wonderkid; Rice announcement

Transfer news LIVE! Bayern Munich to meet Kane price tag; Chelsea eye £35m wonderkid; Rice announcement

2023-07-12
Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-10-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo