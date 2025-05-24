32
Sheffield United vs Sunderland: Championship play-off final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Sheffield United vs Sunderland: Championship play-off final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2025-05-24Last Updated: 2025-05-24
4 minutes read

The so-called richest game in football – worth more than £200million – will see Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats aim to secure a first season back in the promised land since 2017, with Dan Ballard’s dramatic stoppage-time header in the final seconds of extra time having secured a 1-1 second-leg draw with Coventry and 3-2 win on aggregate in their pulsating semi-final tie to spark pandemonium and a pitch invasion at the Stadium of Light.

Ephron Mason-Clark’s solitary goal had looked set to force penalties on Wearside, with Haji Wright spurning a huge chance to send Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues back to the final for the second time in three seasons. Sunderland led 2-1 from the first leg after Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda struck either side of Jack Rudoni’s effort.

Sunderland have been down to League One since they were last in the Premier League, winning the third-tier play-offs in 2022.

They will be up against Sheffield United, who are bidding to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking having been relegated last season with only 16 points to their name as they finished rock bottom again and then missed out to champions Leeds and second-place finishers Burnley in the automatic promotion chase.

It was the second time in four seasons that the Blades had slipped out of the Premier League with a whimper, though they remain a real force to be reckoned with in the second tier under boyhood fan Chris Wilder.

However, Sheffield United fans will be only too aware that they possess the worst play-off record of any team in the EFL, having never been promoted that way from any division in nine attempts and lost four finals along the way – the last one in League One in 2012. Only Leeds and Reading can match that latter mark.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sheffield United vs Sunderland in the Championship play-off final will kick off at 3:01pm BST today on Saturday May 24, 2025.


