Shenseea Connects With Rapper Lola Brooke In New Song ‘Beama’

Shenseea has made her rap debut in Beama, a new single with New York rapper Lola Brooke (Don’t Play With It, Shabooya, You, So Disrespectful).

Produced by London On Da Track, the song dropped on Friday (November 3) with a music video from Sam Brave, where hardcore Jamaican and Brooklyn-style raps collide. After previewing the track two days ago in a fierce From The Block performance, Shenseea appears in the new visuals riding in the back of a Rolls Royce with her partner in crime, Lola.

“Drop Double R, (RR), fv*k a Beama,” the Shenyeng star spits in some hard-hitting bars.

“Grass green but mi still hustle fi make it greener. More cheese pon mi bread, it look like pizza. VVS so cold, straight out of my freezer. Me nuh play, like the dealers, top shottas and squeezers, Me nuh talk to bum bi**h bottom feeders,” she goes on.

Lola Brooke emerges in a bodega, dishing her signature fiery raps, “Never speak on business, it’s supposed to be disclosed. He gon’ get – – for trolling on my post. Man, f**k these h*e-a** ni**as, I been f**kin’ on the roads (Uh-uh, uh-uh). It ain’t a plane, it’s Lola (Uh-uh), Runnin’ over feelings with a Rover.”

Lola Brooke, Shenseea

Jamaican-born Shenseea has been out to prove she has what it takes to be an international star with no ties to any particular genre.

“I’ve already done a lot for dancehall,” she sold WMagazine last year. “So now it’s stage two of achieving my personal goals. Everybody used to ask me, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ I told them, ‘international.’”

Though some Jamaican fans are displeased about the Run Run singer’s decision to explore other genres outside her native, Dancehall and Reggae, Beama has been receiving much praise.

“This is so FIRE! Shenseea I knew you could rap. We need more like this. Mixup the ting like Lime and Sugar pon dem. Salute!” said one YouTube follower.

Another added, “Continue to show the world your versatility. Shenseea is not stuck in a box like matches in a box.🎶🐉🔥.”

“This Joint went Crazy Hard!!!🔥💯✌🏾 The vibes, the bars, everything ate…” and “The duo I never thought I needed until today!! Y’all killed this! Much love to you bad gal Shenseea ❤” said others.

Beama follows the handful of songs Shenseea has released this year; namely Curious in April, Sold Out and Talk Truth in June, My Bad with the Chainsmokers in July, and Waistline in September.

As for Lola Brooke, she released Pit Stop featuring French Montana last month, and You with Bryson Tiller in September. She is also set to release her debut album, Dennis Daughter, at a later date.

Press play on Shenseea and Lola Brooke’s newest single Beama, above.