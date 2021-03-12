Sho Madjozi claims to be the 1st ever artist to collaborate with Dr Thomas Chauke

Sho Madjozi is honoured being the first artist to collaborate with Dr Thomas Chauke.

In 2020, Sho released an album and one of the track off the project features Dr Thomas.

The music video of the song got released today, 11th of March 2021, and she’s super excited.

Taking to social media, the international award winner penned down what it feels like to be the first ever artist to collaborate with the legend.

” I don’t know if you guys get this but please comment if you do. Like most Tsonga people, I grew up admiring this man, only to become the 1st artist to ever collaborate with him. I’m so excited! I will forever love Dr Thomas Chauke. A legend forever,” she said.