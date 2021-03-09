“Shoot your shot”: Lasizwe encourages fans to go after who they like

Lasizwe is healing really fast from his breakup as he once again advices his fans to shoot their shot at people they like.

The star is finally back with a big smile and looks like he is opened to a new relationship.

The comedian trended on social media for days, following an announcement that his relationship with a new guy ended after realizing that he’s deceptive.

Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe urge his fans to shoot their shot at the people they are liking and will want to be in a relationship with.

He wrote: “Today I am here to tell you to shoot your shot at someone you have been liking! Today is the day. Good Luck”

See tweet below:



Source

Related Articles

LeVar Burton

Careers: Interview with Roots producer LeVar Burton (who played Kunta Kinte)

Former Rap Lyf Records Signees TLT Launch Their Own Record Label

Kranium Speaks On Those Eyebrow-Raising Bars In ‘Gal Policy’ – DancehallMag

ZimDancehall

VIDEO: VAN CHOGA – BUDA PANZE

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  W3Design Inc
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo