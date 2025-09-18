Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane Embarks on ISIGQI Tour. – Celebrated South African pianist, composer and scholar Dr Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane will bring his latest album ISIGQI – Live at the bird’s eye to life. He announces two live performances this October, in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Though the album was released earlier this year, this marks Mashiloane’s first national tour with ISIGQI, offering audiences a long-awaited chance to experience the music in a live, communal setting. These performances are made possible through the support of Concerts SA, a joint South African/Norwegian initiative supported by the SAMRO Foundation, the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund, and the Festival Enterprise Catalyst.

ISIGQI Tour Cape Town Performance

The Cape Town performance is set in the Youngblood Gallery, a space where music and visual art collide. This intimate performance will feature original compositions from ISIGQI in a special acoustic version. Joining Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane on grand piano will be Ntokozo Kunene on vocals and Justin Bellairs on saxophone.

“I have a special relationship with Cape Town and its warm audience. Performing ISIGQI in such an art-filled space, feels like a true home-coming” says Mashiloane.

ISIGQI Tour Johannesburg Performance

The Johannesburg leg of the tour sees Mashiloane return to the iconic Untitled Basement, a venue known for its support of South Africa’s most forward-thinking jazz and soul artists. His band for this show will feature Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums, Dalisu Ndlazi on bass guitar, and Kagiso Ramela on saxophone.

“Johannesburg has always pushed my creativity, with its unmatched energy. I am excited to share ISIGQI with the city in this space that celebrates original music”

More About the ISIGQI Album

ISIGQI was recorded live at the bird’s eye in Basel, Switzerland. It is an offering rooted in African identity, history, and the human rhythm of daily life. With each track, Mashiloane pays tribute to those who have shaped his musical and personal journey. Teachers, family, mentors, and musical elders.

The album draws from the philosophical richness of Ubuntu. The vibrational power of African drumming, and the harmonic languages of various South African traditions. Songs such as “KwaZulu (Song for Madala Kunene),” “Internal Vibrations (Song for Tlale Makhene),” and “Isigqi (Song for Bheki Khoza)” pay homage to the legends who shaped South Africa’s sonic landscape. Mashiloane writes and performs with the intention of preserving the sounds of home. Not as nostalgia, but as living, breathing cultural memory. The album, and more specifically the song KwaNdebele, has received a nomination in the Best African Jazz Artist Category at the AFRIMA awards.

About Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

A prolific pianist, composer, and educator, Dr Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane is a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He has a PhD graduate with a focus on African musical heritage and the concept of home in sound. He has released several award-winning albums. Widely regarded as one of the most vital voices in contemporary South African jazz. Through his work, Mashiloane continues to deepen the archive of African musical language. Rooted in tradition, yet open to new interpretations of rhythm, harmony, and communal storytelling.

ISIGQI Tour Concert Details

Date: Sunday, 5 October 2025

Venue: Youngblood Gallery – Beautiful Life Building, 70-72 Bree Street, Cape Town

Time: Doors open 15:00 | Show starts 15:30

Tickets: R300 pre-sale | R350 at the door

Cape town Ticket link here

Date: Saturday, 11 October 2025

Venue: Untitled Basement, Johannesburg

Time: Doors open 7pm | Show starts 8pm

Tickets: R300 pre-sale | R350 at the door

Johannesburg Ticket link here

